Villarreal Houston Announces Collaborative Pro Soccer Camp in Mexico with Mineros de Zacatecas for Spring Break 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston is excited to announce a groundbreaking opportunity for its players and families. During Spring Break 2026, the academy will launch a Collaborative Pro Soccer Camp in partnership with Mineros de Zacatecas, one of Mexico’s respected professional clubs. This unique international experience is designed to offer players a true immersion into the professional soccer environment.Camp Dates:March 15–20, 2026Location:Ciudad Deportiva Mineros de ZacatecasZacatecas, MexicoOpen To:Boys and Girls born 2008–2012About the Pro Soccer CampHosted at the official Ciudad Deportiva training grounds, the camp will feature professional-level instruction led by Mineros de Zacatecas coaching staff. Participants will take part in:High-level on-field training sessionsWorkshops focused on nutrition and performance fitnessEducation on professional pathways, including insights into contracts and the transition into professional soccerCultural excursions and guided visits throughout the historic city of ZacatecasThis program is specially tailored for high-school–age players eager to experience the daily routine and expectations of professional athletes.A Message from the Director“We are super excited about the partnership with Mineros de Zacatecas in Mexico and being able to put together a soccer camp like no other we have ever done.”— Cesar Coronel, Director of Villarreal HoustonParticipants will enjoy an unforgettable week filled with soccer development, cultural enrichment, and personal growth.Interested in Joining Us?Families interested in receiving additional details, payment information, and full trip logistics are encouraged to complete the interest form:👉 Interest Form: https://form.jotform.com/253356813372156 More information will be shared in the coming weeks as the academy prepares for this truly special opportunity.

