Villarreal Houston Announces Collaborative Pro Soccer Camp in Mexico with Mineros de Zacatecas for Spring Break 2026
Camp Dates:
March 15–20, 2026
Location:
Ciudad Deportiva Mineros de Zacatecas
Zacatecas, Mexico
Open To:
Boys and Girls born 2008–2012
About the Pro Soccer Camp
Hosted at the official Ciudad Deportiva training grounds, the camp will feature professional-level instruction led by Mineros de Zacatecas coaching staff. Participants will take part in:
High-level on-field training sessions
Workshops focused on nutrition and performance fitness
Education on professional pathways, including insights into contracts and the transition into professional soccer
Cultural excursions and guided visits throughout the historic city of Zacatecas
This program is specially tailored for high-school–age players eager to experience the daily routine and expectations of professional athletes.
A Message from the Director
“We are super excited about the partnership with Mineros de Zacatecas in Mexico and being able to put together a soccer camp like no other we have ever done.”
— Cesar Coronel, Director of Villarreal Houston
Participants will enjoy an unforgettable week filled with soccer development, cultural enrichment, and personal growth.
Interested in Joining Us?
Families interested in receiving additional details, payment information, and full trip logistics are encouraged to complete the interest form:
👉 Interest Form: https://form.jotform.com/253356813372156
More information will be shared in the coming weeks as the academy prepares for this truly special opportunity.
