Villarreal Houston Academy Announces Major Expansion Into Kingwood, Porter, and New Caney for Spring 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Academy, the official Yellow Submarine academy of Villarreal CF in the United States, is excited to announce its expansion into the Kingwood, Porter, and New Caney communities beginning Spring 2026. After successfully serving the Humble and Atascocita areas for the past six years, the academy is expanding its footprint to bring elite player development and international training methodology to even more families in Northeast Houston.This growth marks an important milestone as Villarreal Houston strengthens its commitment to developing young athletes across the region. The Spring 2026 season will launch with newly formed teams in the 2018–2020 age groups, with additional age groups rolling out in Fall 2026.This expansion is made possible through an exclusive partnership with 365 Sports Complex in Porter, which will serve as the home training facility for the new program.“We are super excited about the partnership with 365 Sports Complex in Porter,” said Jennifer Coronel, Community Director for Villarreal Houston. “This unique collaboration will provide our club with access to high-quality turf fields, Natural grass fields and additional opportunities of expansion in the future. We look forward to growing together as we continue serving the Kingwood, Porter, and New Caney families.”OPEN TRYOUTS – DECEMBER 20, 2025Boys & Girls | Birth Years: 2018–2020📅 Saturday, December 20th⏰ 2:00 PM📍 20086 Old Sorter Road, Porter, TX🔗 Register: https://form.jotform.com/91357212242146 WINTER SOCCER CAMP – JANUARY 2 & JANUARY 5Players Born 2020–2012📅 January 2nd & January 5th⏰ 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM📍 20086 Old Sorter Road, Porter, TX🔗 Camp Registration: https://www.villarrealhouston.com/soccer-camps ADDITIONAL TRYOUTS – JANUARY 5, 2026Boys & Girls | Birth Years: 2018–2020📅 January 5th⏰ 5:00 PM📍 20086 Old Sorter Road, Porter, TXSPRING SEASON CLUB PROGRAM STARTSBoys & Girls | Birth Years: 2018–2020📅 January 13th⏰ 5:30 PM📍 20086 Old Sorter Road, Porter, TXVillarreal Houston Academy looks forward to welcoming new families, building strong community connections, and delivering world-class soccer development to even more young athletes in Northeast Houston.###For more information, visit www.villarrealhouston.com or email info@villarrealhouston.com.

