Judge Meek Officiates Beautiful Courtroom Wedding at DC Superior Court
DC Courts — the perfect place to say “I Do” 💕 We have had a blast celebrating your marriages this summer!
On Friday, we caught up with happy newlyweds in Judge Meek’s courtroom.
"We decided to do it in my courtroom where they could have a few more guests, and where it could be more intimate," Judge Meek said.
"I could not have done it without my courtroom clerk -- Miss Marie Smith -- and my law clerks, Anna Nornes and Michelina Partipilo. We all ran around and just did everything we could to make sure it was beautiful," the judge shared after the ceremony, which brought in dozens of guests.
Watch the recap on all DC Courts social media pages and reach out about your ceremony today: http://www.dccourts.gov/services/marriage-matters Learn more about Judge Meek: https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/202302/DCSC_Bio_Meek.pdf
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.