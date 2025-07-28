EPEX Embraces Romance and Darkness in Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH, The Final Album in their Youth Series

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C9 Entertainment’s K-pop boy group EPEX has released Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH, a full-length album that is the end of their Youth series trilogy, following both Youth Chapter 2 : YOUTH DEFICIENCY and Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS released in 2024. While Youth Chapter 2 : YOUTH DEFICIENCY (November 2024) depicted the complex emotional voids that arise in the youth and the journey to fulfill those voids through choices made in each moment, Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH focuses on embracing one’s moments of deficiencies and welcoming the new ones that follow. The album is meant to offer comfort to EPEX’s fans and listeners, as well as to inspire them to find their personal journeys in their youth and beyond while they are discovering romance and evolving in life.“Since this album is the last chapter of the Youth trilogy, I worked on it with even more affection. In the first two chapters of the trilogy, we discussed the reality, various concerns, and the deficiency of youth. In the final album of the series, we’re fully accepting all those elements and stepping forward to the next chapter. We hope you look forward to what EPEX will present after Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH, and please listen to it a lot, as it is filled with great songs.” - MU, member of EPEXYouth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH includes eight tracks, including their pre-release single “ Picasso ” (released on July 21st). The album opens with “아무 일도 없었다 (Waffle),” which is a ratchet genre track that expresses a firm determination to overcome hardship without being swayed by pretentious words of comfort or excessive interference from others. “낭만 터지는 (Bang)” is a hybrid rock track bursting with EPEX’s bold energy and intense charisma. It captures the burning passion and spirit of the earnest pursuit of taking on a challenge that is only possible in youth. “Picasso” is the third track on the album and embodies a desire to break boundaries and create something new in every moment, much like Pablo Picasso himself. The title track of the album, “눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears),” is a sentimental pop track with an acoustic sound and rock elements, and it portrays a mature acceptance of farewell. “늑대와 춤을 (Dances with Wolves)” playfully depicts a lighthearted confession of love at first sight, and “별 헤는 밤 (Morning to midnight)” is a warm mid-tempo pop track comparing cherished feelings for a loved one to stars in the night sky. “고래낙하 (Whale Fall)” draws a poetic parallel between the descent of a whale’s body after death into the depths of the ocean and the beauty it brings as the source of new life in the deep sea, much like how every moment of youth contributes to one’s complete self. This medium-tempo pop ballad with a rock genre base features a flowy acoustic guitar and piano arrangement that evokes an image of sinking down into the dark ocean floor. The album closes with “Pluto,” which tells of a daring journey of youth in search of all things thought to be extinct with a bold spirit. It conveys a hopeful message that good fortune will eventually come if one never gives up.“First and foremost, I’m very excited to make a comeback with the third full-length album! It feels surreal to release an album that closes the Youth series. For this album, we poured a lot of care into it as it is filled with songs that carry EPEX’s vibe and charms. It also contains our true sincerity, so I hope you give much love to our new album as well!” - AYDEN, member of EPEXABOUT EPEXEPEX (이펙스) is currently promoting under C9 Entertainment, with members WISH, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.After performing the title track, “Lock Down”, of their first EP, for SBS MTV's “THE SHOW”, they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the ‘Hanteo Global K-pop Report’ released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative. Most recently, EPEX was nominated for the Next Icon Award at the 2025 Newsis K-Expo and the Male Group Popularity Award at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards, proving their impact and presence as a global artist once again.AWARDS● 2024 Seoul Success Awards - K-pop Grand Award● 2023 Heart Dream Awards - Next Leader Award● 2023 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards - Male Idol Rising Star Award● 2022 The 30th Hanteo Music Awards - Emerging Artist Award● 2022 Asia Model Awards - Rising Star Award● The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● 2021 The 29th Hanteo Music Awards - Rookie Award● The 29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● The 5th Korea’s 2021 Youth Day Ambassador

EPEX(이펙스) – 눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears) M/V

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.