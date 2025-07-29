NEXTGENID SECURES FBI CERTIFICATION FOR SELF-SERVICE IDENTITY PLATFORM

Breakthrough CJIS Certification Validates NextgenID’s Advanced Identity Solution for High-Security Federal and Law Enforcement Applications

FBI validation underscores the strength of our platform and our commitment to delivering secure identity proofing solutions that meet the uncompromising needs of government and commercial customers.” — Mohab Murrar, CEO

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextgenID , a leader in advanced identity proofing and credentialing solutions, today announced it has achieved FBI Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) certification for its next-generation Identity platform — self-service software and terminals providing the world’s first secure identity proofing available entirely remotely. The prestigious certification, earned through rigorous quality and security testing, places NextgenID’s Identity software platform across kiosk, desktop, and mobile formats on the FBI Certified Products List . It also affirms NextgenID as the gold standard in remote, secure identity proofing, offering government agencies and commercial organizations a clear, convenient, and trusted solution for identity verification needs.“Earning FBI product certification requires standing up to some of the most demanding testing and vetting across the entire security technology industry, which is why inclusion in the FBI’s Certified Products List is so widely recognized as one of security tech’s highest marks of distinction,” said Mohab Murrar, President and CEO of NextgenID. “FBI validation proves the power of our platform and reinforces our mission to deliver uncompromising identity security to government and commercial customers.” The announcement coincides with the national expansion of PresenceID ™ — a groundbreaking network of secure identity stations located at USPS branches and other public host sites across the U.S. Engineered to provide a user experience as simple and secure as an ATM, PresenceID allows individuals to complete fully compliant, high-assurance identity proofing without traveling to centralized government or commercial offices.Powering this network is NextgenID’s patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) software technology, which enables government and commercial organizations to achieve Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3) — the highest standard used in top-security government and commercial applications — entirely through self-service channels. This innovation eliminates the time, cost, travel, and complexity of traditional in-person enrollment while maintaining uncompromising security and compliance.Inclusion in the FBI Certified Products List verifies that NextgenID’s Identity platform meets the FBI’s stringent Image Quality Specifications (IQS) for biometric fingerprint and facial recognition capture, required for use with the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) system. Furthermore, the certification signifies that NextgenID’s Identity platform is trusted for use in high-integrity workflows where accuracy, security, and reliability are essential.Additional information on NextgenID is available at www.nextgenid.com , and further details on PresenceID can be found at www.presenceid.com About NextgenIDNextgenID builds software-first identity solutions that modernize how organizations verify and ensure trusted identities — remotely, securely, and at scale. Our patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) engine powers PresenceID™, a nationwide digital identity infrastructure that enables high-assurance enrollment and credentialing from any location. With self-service identity stations across kiosk, desktop, and mobile formats, NextgenID empowers government agencies and global commercial organizations to deliver fast, compliant, and user-friendly identity verification - without compromise. For every identity that matters, at every point it’s needed, identity starts here™.

