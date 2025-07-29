CITY OF EL PASO WATER PARKS BECOME EL PASO’S FIRST CERTIFIED AUTISM CENTERS™

The CAC™ status indicates that at least 80% of each park’s guest-facing staff are trained to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

Becoming Certified Autism Centers™ reinforces our commitment to making our parks welcoming, safe and fun for all guests, regardless of ability.” — Daniel Arizpe, director of Water Park Operations

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of El Paso Water Parks: Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom and Oasis proudly announce their official designations as Certified Autism Centers™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC certification recognizes that at least 80% of each park’s guest-facing staff have completed training and have the knowledge and skills to better understand and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. As part of the certification, each water park will undergo onsite reviews by IBCCES to create sensory guides and provide additional resources and recommendations to enhance accessibility.

As part of the process of earning the CAC certification, water park staff members received training on:

⚫ Autism overview

⚫ Basic safety

⚫ Sensory impacts

⚫ Accessibility needs

⚫ Communication

⚫ Parent/caregiver perspective

“From the moment we opened El Paso Water Parks, our goal was to create spaces that every family could enjoy together,” says Daniel Arizpe, director of Water Park Operations. “Becoming Certified Autism Centers™ reinforces our commitment to making our parks welcoming, safe and fun for all guests, regardless of ability.”

“Having trained staff is crucial to making sure families with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals feel welcome and included when visiting attractions like the El Paso Water Parks,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to partner with Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom and Oasis Water Parks to award them with Certified Autism Center™ designations.”

In addition to the CAC designation, Lost Kingdom Water Park is launching a new initiative called “Sensory Splash Hours.” This special time slot, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on select days, is designed specifically for guests with varying sensory needs.

During Sensory Splash Hours:

⚫All music and background noise will be turned off

⚫The loud splash bucket bell will remain silent

⚫Staff will maintain a calmer, more attentive environment

⚫Attendance will be limited to preserve a more relaxed setting

Tickets for Sensory Splash Hours are available exclusively online at EPWaterParks.com and the program is designed to be welcoming and accessible for families in the special needs community.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, all four El Paso water parks are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Destination El Paso

The mission of Destination El Paso is to provide convention, tourism, venue, and event management services to visitors, clients and the greater El Paso community so they can enjoy a pleasurable experience that enhances quality of life and generates economic growth.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

