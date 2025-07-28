'Trump Won' Hitmaker Natasha Owens Acknowledges 'Climate Change is Real'

Natasha Owens, "Climate Change Is Real" (Radiate Music) Natasha Owens (Radiate Music)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natasha Owens, the patriotic powerhouse who started the current trend of conservative anthems topping the pop charts, has just released her new single, “ Climate Change is Real ” — available on all platforms today.Watch the official music video: https://youtu.be/IwCMns9JlxA "I believe in being a good steward of the land and acknowledge that climate change is real,” says Natasha. "The climate is always changing. It has been for thousands of years. Humanity has improved its damage to the land since the Industrial Revolution. However, I question the hypocrisy of the climate movement, which ignores the damage caused by windmills, electric car batteries and private jets, while lecturing others on reducing CO2 emissions. Isn't CO2 essential for life? This movement feels that humanity is too stupid to make good choices, proposing taking away freedoms to force change. I oppose this manipulation and advocate for living free.”“Climate Change is Real,” produced by GRAMMY nominee and multiple Dove Award winning producer Ian Eskelin, is a hilarious take on a hot topic. As the chorus states:Climate change is realCome on babyClimate change is realWho’s gonna save meI’m not a genius but the science always proves itClimate change is real...Stupid"We had so much fun writing this song and filming the music video,” says Natasha. "President Trump is correct when he refers to the Green New Deal as the Green New Scam. A scam is exactly what it is. A movement of manipulation to grab for our freedoms."Once cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit “ Trump Won ” and the viral hit “ The Chosen One .” Despite ongoing censorship, her music has generated over 2 billion social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.In addition to the new single, Natasha released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Natasha kicked off the new year by performing at multiple events during inauguration week as well as CPAC DC, and has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings. She recently traveled south of the border to perform for the President of Argentina and at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Just the News Not Noise, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.