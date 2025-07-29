First Hawk Release in California Wildfire Devastated Natural Area

Photo Credit Kristine Koh - Eyas at intake LA County Parks and Recreation, LA County Sheriff's Deputies from Altadena Station, First City Credit Union Red Tailed Hawk Release in Eaton Canyon Natural Area

First City Credit Union and Los Angeles County Departments Releasing Red Tail Hawk in Eaton Canyon Natural Area on six-month anniversary of Eaton wildfire

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First City Credit Union collaborated with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreations’ San Dimas Raptor Rescue and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation to release a Red Tailed Hawk into the Eaton Canyon Natural Area – the first such release since the devastating Eaton wildfire in January of this year.This eyas (a very young hawk that hasn’t learned to fly) tumbled from its nest in a pine tree in La Verne. The nest was too high to reach and the hawk was too young to leave on the ground with its injured right leg. Thankfully, caring hands brought it to San Dimas Raptor Rescue, where compassion and perseverance gave it a second chance. After weeks of healing and regaining its strength, the hawk was finally given the joyful green light to soar free once more.“This hawk is ready to return to the wild,” said Noemi Navar, San Dimas Canyon Nature Center & Regional Park Superintendent. “After months of care and rehab, this guy proved he was ready to be back out on his own. With his injured leg healed, we’re thrilled he was ready to integrate into the wild and we found him a great location!”Hawks help control populations of small mammals like rodents and rabbits. After a wildfire, these prey species can rapidly increase due to new vegetation growth and fewer predators. Reintroducing hawks can help keep these populations in check and prevent overgrazing, which can hinder the recovery of native vegetation. And their beauty is inspiring.“The Red Tailed Hawk’s powerful presence and majestic flight symbolize the strength and renewal of the Altadena community,” says Teresa Villegas, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Parks Foundation. “By releasing this magnificent bird back into this natural habitat, we honor the spirit of resilience that defines Altadena and its residents. Our foundation is proud to play a part in preserving and protecting the Eaton Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center for future generations.”The destruction caused by the Eaton wildfire had a profound impact on the Altadena community and surrounding areas. First City’s corporate office is located in Altadena. With a long history of providing support to Los Angeles County employees and their families by stepping up for the well-being of its friends, feathered and otherwise, is a natural progression."We’re proud to partner with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreations and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation in this meaningful endeavor by celebrating this hawk release on World Nature Conservation Day commemorating the six month anniversary since the fire,” says Royce Ngiam, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of First City Credit Union. “Hawk’s represent the enduring spirit of the community and the natural world, this small gesture represents First City’s unwavering commitment to Altadena and to the broader Los Angeles County – we’re truly Angelenos serving Angelenos - look up into the skies of Altadena and you might be in for a treat!”This year alone, the San Dimas Raptor Rescue is expected to receive over 300 birds in need of help. Caring for and feeding raptors like the Red Tailed Hawk requires significant resources and dedicated habitats which contribute to the high costs of their rehabilitation. The San Dimas Raptor Rescue relies on generous community support to ensure these magnificent birds receive everything they need to recover and thrive before returning to the wild. By donating to the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation (LACPF) and designating your gift to the San Dimas Raptor Rescue, you can help cover the expenses of care for these birds of prey throughout their healing journey. Contributions of any size make a real impact. To support the San Dimas Raptor Rescue, visit lacpf.org , or contact the foundation directly to learn more about giving options, be sure to select “San Dimas Raptor Rescue” on the website’s menu to ensure your gift goes directly to the program. Your gift helps give wings to hope—and to the raptors that inspire us all.About First City Credit UnionFirst City was founded in 1937 as Los Angeles County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union, with 65 members and a grand total of $149 in deposits. Today, with more than 56,000 members, $900 million in assets, 13% in capital, and an unparalleled commitment to the financial wellness of its member owners, First City is one of America’s strongest financial institutions. Learn more about First City at firstcitycu.org About The Los Angeles County San Dimas Raptor RescueThe Los Angeles County San Dimas Raptor Rescue is a wildlife rehabilitation center dedicated to the rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned birds of prey. Our facility takes in 200 to 250 birds each year, and proudly return them to the wild once they can survive on their own. For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov /san-dimas-canyon-natural-area-and-nature-center/.About The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation (LACPF)Founded in 1980, the mission of LACPF is to promote community and quality of life for all residents. To achieve this, LACPF receives and distributes funds, property, and other resources to aid, sponsor, promote and advance public parks and recreation in Los Angeles County. LACPF is dedicated to partnering with its community and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation to enhance people’s lives by making public parks, trails, and green spaces better for all, including vulnerable and under-served communities. For more information, visit lacpf.org.About LA County Parks and RecreationThe Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation. The department also maintains four botanical centers, and owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre. For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov.

Eaton Canyon Red Tailed Hawk Release

