Christmas Comes in July Thanks to First City Credit Union and KEVANI’s Generous Billboard Space Donation

“Christmas in July” helps replenish Los Angeles County’s Toy Loan Program inventory

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First City Credit Union is holding its 2nd annual “Christmas in July" toy drive in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) Toy Loan Program now celebrating its 90th year. Amplifying visibility for the initiative, KEVANI, a leading out-of-home media company, donated premium digital billboard space in Koreatown and along the Interstate 5 Freeway in Norwalk, driving awareness and action across Los Angeles. The billboard campaign is expected to generate over 2.6 million impressions during its run, helping spread the word to Angelenos citywide."Supporting the DPSS Toy Loan Program in partnership with the Los Angeles County Chicano American Employee Association, Los Angeles County African American Association, and many other Los Angeles County employees is an honor," said Nav Khanna, CEO of First City Credit Union. "It’s a great joy for our staff members, too, who are eagerly awaiting toy donations at First City branches. When we talk about ‘Angelenos helping Angelenos,’ this kind of Christmas in July effort is exactly what we mean."The DPSS Toy Loan Program began during the Great Depression as a way of allowing children from low-income families to borrow toys from community centers, much like borrowing books from a library. Each year, Toy Loan centers serve more than 30,000 children and act as a resource to help teachers enhance learning."Celebrating 90 years of the Toy Loan Program is a milestone for Los Angeles County, and KEVANI is proud to contribute,” said Kevin Bartanian, Founder + CEO of KEVANI. “By leveraging our premier media destinations—seen by millions of commuters—we’re able to channel the power of media to inspire action for the community.”Still recovering from a devastating fire that damaged DPSS’s downtown L.A. warehouse in 2023, plus the pandemic and last year’s fires, the Toy Loan program needs the community’s support.How to Help• Bring new or gently used, unwrapped toys to any First City Credit Union branch • Watch and share First City’s video with friends and family.About First City Credit UnionFounded in 1937 as Los Angeles County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union, First City Credit Union (so named since 1985) provides personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in southern California. As Angelenos serving Angelenos, First City helps its members build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, investments, and more. With more than $900 million in assets, 56,000 members, and capital reserves of 13% of assets, First City is among the nation’s strongest financial institutions. For more information, call 800.934.2489, visit firstcitycu.org , or follow First City on Facebook.About KEVANIKEVANI is an award-winning out of home (OOH) media company that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Its curated inventory provides unique opportunities for brand and agency partners to captivate their audiences in high-impact environments.Founded with a mission to drive innovation in the OOH space, KEVANI is committed to transforming the industry by developing new media destinations and redefining brand value. Follow KEVANI on Instagram (@kevaniusa)

