First City Credit Union Welcomes Los Angeles County Executive and Non-Profit Executive to Board of Directors

Grace Reyes Anabel Giron

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First City Credit Union is proud to announce the election of Grace Reyes and Anabel Giron to its Board of Directors. These two new Board Members underscore First City's commitment to strengthening its volunteer oversight team with experienced professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the Credit Union’s core field of membership.Ms. Reyes brings a strong background in public service and financial management to the Board as she currently serves as the Administrative Deputy II at the Los Angeles County Library, where she manages the department's $200 million annual budget and oversees various administrative functions. Previously, Ms. Reyes was the Departmental Finance Manager III at the Probation Department, managing a $1 billion annual budget and directing the work of the Budget, Fiscal, Collections, and Procurement Divisions and also held the position of Administrative Services Manager III / Controller at the Department of Public Health. Ms. Reyes holds an MBA and a B.S. in Human Service Management from the University of Phoenix.Ms. Giron brings extensive experience in investment management and financial advisory services to the board. She currently serves as an investment consultant for the California Community Foundation, where she previously held the position of Director of Investments, overseeing the foundation’s multiple investment portfolios. She also served as Director of Investments at the California Wellness Foundation, where she managed a $1 billion mission-aligned investment portfolio. Earlier in her career, she worked in financial advisory and valuation roles at Houlihan Lokey and KPMG. Beyond her professional work, Ms. Giron is active in the community, holding leadership roles with HOPE and DIY Girls. She holds an M.S. in Operations Research from Columbia University and a B.S. in Business Administration from California State University, Northridge."We are thrilled to welcome Anabel and Grace to our Board of Directors," said First City Board Chair, Dr. Michael Steinberger of Pomona College. "Like every member of the First City team, they are dedicated to serving our member owners. Their combined expertise in public service, investment management, and financial strategy will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth to better serve our members from LA County Departments and Agencies. We are confident that their contributions will help us achieve our goal of being the best credit union for public service employees in southern California.”Ms. Reyes and Ms. Giron were elected to the Credit Union’s Board of Directors during the 88th Annual Members Meeting held on May 28, 2025.About First City Credit UnionFirst City was officially founded on September 28, 1937 as Los Angeles County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union, with 65 members and a grand total of $149 in deposits. Today, with more than 56,000 members, $900 million in assets, and 13% in capital, and an unparalleled commitment to the financial wellness of its member owners, First City is one of America’s strongest financial institutions. Visit www.firstcitycu.org to learn more about First City Credit Union.####

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.