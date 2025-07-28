UAGC Partners with BenefitHub to Expand Access to Online Education for Millions of Working Adults

BenefitHub shares our commitment to improving lives through accessible, relevant benefits. We’re making it easier for employees to take that next step in their educational and professional journey.” — Rachel Servi, senior corporate account executive at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has established a new partnership with BenefitHub , a global employee benefits marketplace trusted by more than 500 leading corporations and over 6 million registered users worldwide. This collaboration brings the UAGC flexible, online degree programs to BenefitHub’s expansive network of employers and employees across more than 20 global markets.Through this partnership, employees will gain access to exclusive tuition savings and career-relevant education benefits at UAGC. The initiative underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to supporting working adults with benefits that drive personal and professional growth.“This partnership is about more than visibility, it’s about impact,” said Rachel Servi, senior corporate account executive at UAGC. “BenefitHub shares our commitment to improving lives through accessible, relevant benefits. Together, we’re making it easier for employees to take that next step in their educational and professional journey.”By joining BenefitHub’s platform, UAGC significantly increases its reach among top employers who see education as a strategic investment in talent development, retention, and workforce resilience. This partnership enhances UAGC efforts to meet learners where they are, at work, at home, and online, with programs that align with real-world workforce demands.“As workforce expectations continue to evolve, partnerships like this help bridge the gap between talent potential and opportunity,” added Servi. “We’re proud to partner with BenefitHub to expand educational access on a global scale.”###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.