The University of Arizona Global Campus Student Veterans Selected for Prestigious National Leadership Institute

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two student veterans affiliated with the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) were selected to participate in the Student Veterans of America (SVA) Leadership Institute , a highly competitive national leadership development program that brings together fewer than 100 student veterans from across the country each year.Held October 15–18 in Washington, D.C., the SVA Leadership Institute is a fully funded, invitation-only program focused on leadership development, advocacy, professional growth, and national networking. Participants engage in workshops, mentorship sessions, and training led by accomplished leaders from government, higher education, and the nonprofit and private sectors.The two UAGC-affiliated participants selected this year were Kris Spivey and Joshua Galaise, both active members of the UAGC Student Veterans of America chapter.Spivey is a recent UAGC graduate and serves as executive administrator for the UAGC SVA chapter. A passionate advocate for health, wellness, and accessibility, Spivey is also a caregiver to her husband, a disabled Marine veteran amputee, and has supported his participation in Paralympic competition. She is actively involved in the CHAMPS UAGC SVA Mentorship Program, where she mentors new student veterans entering the chapter.Galaise is a current UAGC student serving on active duty with the United States Army. He was among the first participants in the CHAMPS UAGC SVA Mentorship Program as a mentee and has since demonstrated continued leadership within the chapter and his military community. He was recently nominated at Fort Sill for the Order of Saint Barbara, recognizing exceptional service and commitment.“Opportunities like the SVA Leadership Institute reflect the leadership, service, and advocacy our military-affiliated students bring to UAGC every day,” said Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC. “While UAGC is not the host of this program, participation in the Student Veterans of America chapter creates pathways for students to access nationally recognized leadership experiences that extend far beyond the classroom.”Through engagement in national programs such as the SVA Leadership Institute, UAGC student veterans gain skills and connections they can apply to their academic journeys, careers, and communities, while strengthening the peer networks that support military-affiliated learners.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

