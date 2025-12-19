UAGC Shares Culture of Care and Workforce-Ready Skills Expertise at International Academic Conference

The University of Arizona Global Campus Shares Culture of Care and Workforce-Ready Skills Expertise at International Academic Conference

This keynote was an opportunity to share how a culture of care, collaboration, and purposeful connection can positively influence student outcomes” — Bill Davis

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faculty and staff from the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) recently delivered a keynote presentation for an international academic conference hosted by Mohammed First University in Oujda, Morocco. The presentation highlighted a culture of care approach and an emphasis on durable, workforce-ready skills that support student success.The recorded keynote was developed through cross-functional collaboration across UAGC and shared with conference attendees as part of Mohammed First University academic programming. The presentation explored the role of connection, collaboration, and soft skills such as communication, adaptability, and purpose-driven leadership in preparing learners for success in today’s global workforce.The keynote was led by UAGC faculty member Bill Davis and featured contributions from colleagues across student affairs and advising, including brief segments focused on career readiness, military-affiliated student support, and international perspectives. The collaborative format reflected a team-based approach to student engagement and institutional leadership.“This keynote was an opportunity to share how a culture of care, collaboration, and purposeful connection can positively influence student outcomes,” said Davis. “The experience also reflected how the University of Arizona Global Campus brings together faculty and staff expertise to create meaningful, real-world impact beyond the classroom.”Conference organizer Fatima-Zahra Zouali, a researcher and faculty member at Mohammed First University, expressed appreciation for the presentation and the collaborative approach behind it, noting the passion, energy, and sense of purpose conveyed throughout the keynote.The presentation also highlighted research-informed perspectives on durable skills development, including work recently published through IGI Global Publications. This work underscores a commitment to academic scholarship and applied learning.Participation in the international conference reflects a broader mission to expand access to quality education, support student success, and engage in global academic dialogue around teaching, learning, and workforce preparation.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

