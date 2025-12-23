The University of Arizona Global Campus Sponsors Student Veterans to Attend Largest National Student Veterans Conference

The level of interest in this year’s National Conference scholarship reflects the growing engagement and leadership aspirations of military-affiliated students at UAGC” — Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has selected five student veterans to attend the Student Veterans of America (SVA) National Conference (NatCon) through a competitive scholarship program that supports leadership development and national engagement for military-affiliated students.Held January 8–10, 2026, in Colorado Springs, NatCon is the largest annual gathering of student veterans in the country, bringing together student leaders, higher education professionals, military-friendly employers, and community partners from across the nation.For the fifth consecutive year, UAGC sponsored a NatCon scholarship program inviting members of the UAGC SVA chapter to apply for full support covering conference registration, lodging, and travel expenses. This year, 54 UAGC students applied, demonstrating growing interest and engagement among military-affiliated learners.The 2026 UAGC NatCon scholarship recipients are:• Cole Acker, Active Duty U.S. Air Force member transitioning from service• Matthew Kolodgie, U.S. Army veteran actively involved in the UAGC SVA chapter• Tiara Seaberry, Active Duty U.S. Army Property Book Officer• Ashley Gesler, Military spouse and disabled Marine Corps caregiver pursuing a career in criminal profiling• Prencella Taylor, Active Duty U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer“The level of interest in this year’s National Conference scholarship reflects the growing engagement and leadership aspirations of military-affiliated students at UAGC,” said Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC. “By sponsoring attendance at NatCon, UAGC is helping ensure students can participate in meaningful leadership and advocacy experiences on a national stage and bring those insights back to their academic and professional communities.”Applicants for the scholarship were required to meet academic and eligibility criteria, including U.S. residency, a minimum 3.0 GPA, and affiliation with the military community as an active-duty service member, veteran, or military spouse.Participation in NatCon provides student veterans with opportunities to develop leadership skills, engage in policy and advocacy discussions, connect with employers, and strengthen peer networks that support student success during and after higher education.Through sustained investment in initiatives like the SVA National Conference and leadership development programs, UAGC continues to support military-affiliated students by fostering engagement, access, and opportunities that extend beyond the classroom.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

