Children’s Harbor Appoints Karen Ross to Board Chair

Karen Ross, EA and Partner of Palermo, Landsman & Ross

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Harbor, a Broward County-based nonprofit organization, proudly announces the appointment of Karen Ross, EA and Partner at Palermo, Landsman & Ross, as its new Board Chair.

Karen Ross, EA, brings over two decades of experience in tax compliance and advocacy to her new role as Board Chair of Children’s Harbor. A seasoned tax professional and trusted partner, Karen has dedicated her career to helping families, entrepreneurs, and businesses navigate complex financial matters with clarity and confidence. Her deep understanding of regulatory systems and ongoing commitment to service make her uniquely equipped to support Children’s Harbor’s mission of strengthening families and empowering youth in Broward County. As a community advocate and recognized thought leader, Karen is known for her transparent leadership and passion for uplifting others. Her dedication to mentorship, equity, and long-term growth will be instrumental in advancing the organization’s vision of providing stability, opportunity, and hope to the children and teens it serves.

“When service calls, I answer, because every teen deserves more than a place to stay. They deserve to feel safe, seen, and celebrated,” said Karen Ross, EA, and Partner at Palermo, Landsman & Ross. “As Board Chair, I bring fierce compassion and clear purpose to help ensure our youth don’t just navigate the system - they rise beyond it.”

As a Partner at Palermo, Landsman & Ross, Karen handles complex tax issues, guiding clients through financial challenges with precision and a people-first approach. She’s a community connector, a fierce advocate for youth, and a firm believer that success is best when shared. At Children’s Harbor, Karen has sat on the board and remains dedicated to restoring hope, rebuilding families, and breaking generational cycles of trauma and abuse. Her passion for finance, fundraising, and human dignity has been a driving force behind the nonprofit’s continued growth and community impact.

“We’re honored to have Karen Ross step into the role of Board Chair,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children’s Harbor. “Karen brings a rare combination of financial expertise, strategic insight, and heart. She understands the weight of this work and leads with clarity, conviction, and an unwavering belief in what’s possible for our kids.”

Children’s Harbor, a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, is dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens who’ve aged out of foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills, and support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. Reliant on donors, sponsors, private funders, and grants, the leadership of Karen Ross as Board Chair brings valuable expertise in finance, compliance, and strategic growth. Her deep commitment to advocacy, combined with a heart for serving, will continue to strengthen community-building efforts and expand Children’s Harbor’s capacity to serve vulnerable youth and families in our community.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor and how you can get involved or support, please visit childrensharbor.org or call (954) 252- 3072.

About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.



With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.



