Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, July 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, July 28, 2025, includes the following: Monday, July 28 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the SC7 Expedition Hike at the Edisto River Learning Center, 362 Oyster Row Lane, Edisto Island, S.C.

