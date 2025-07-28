Recognizing Scientific Leadership—Two Researchers Named PNNL Laboratory Fellows

The title of Laboratory Fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is one of the institution’s highest honors for scientific and engineering staff. It recognizes individuals with a sustained record of excellence, innovation, and leadership in research and a strong commitment to institutional service, enhancing the culture and elevating the external visibility of PNNL. Appointed by the laboratory director on the basis of (external) peer recommendations, Laboratory Fellows are not only celebrated for their past contributions but also serve as strategic advisors, helping PNNL tackle complex scientific challenges and achieve ambitious goals.

This year, two of our brightest minds have been awarded the honorary title of Laboratory Fellow: Dr. Niranjan “Niri” Govind and Dr. Srinivas Katipamula.

“Being a Lab Fellow gives you an elevated platform and the opportunity to collaborate across divisions,” said Govind. “It brings greater visibility, enhances outreach, and ultimately, it’s a recognition of the work you’ve done over many years.”

Govind has spent 18 years at PNNL, becoming a leader in theoretical X-ray spectroscopies and ultrafast dynamics. The large ecosystem of computational chemists at PNNL was one of the key factors that drew him to the Lab, where he has since become a principal investigator and coinvestigator on multiple Department of Energy Basic Energy Sciences projects. He is also a contributor to the computational chemistry development efforts of the online consortia NWChem and ExaChem.

Katipamula’s illustrious career has spanned 30 years and centers on improving the operating efficiency of commercial buildings, with a focus on how to maximize the benefit to the building owner and occupants.

“I’m the first researcher from the building science area to receive this honor and that made it special to me,” said Katipamula.

His research also extends to helping make buildings more interactive with the grid to reduce imbalances between supply and demand. His Re-tuning™ technology to improve building operations, initiated by funding from Washington State and later supported by the Department of Energy, has improved efficiency in buildings nationwide.

“We’re doing challenging work, and I like what I do,” Katipamula explained.

Govind recalled receiving the first grants for his research, expressing gratitude to his mentors and colleagues for helping build a collaborative environment focused on professional growth.

“The most important thing is great collaborations,” Govind explained. “We’re already starting to put those roots down, and we’ve got a very good cohort of young scientists now. We want to build a critical group of people who can sustain the work we’ve put in. That’s something I would love to leave this place with.”

The combined work of Govind and Katipamula is not only changing the landscape of science but also helping shape an innovative future. These two highly respected leaders are recognized not just for their brilliant research but for their collective decades spent pushing boundaries, solving problems, and inspiring innovation across the Lab. Their work is a testament to what’s possible when passion meets purpose.