Connecting Science, Innovation, and Homeland Security

Researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) are collaborating across domains, operational environments, and stakeholders to strengthen science and technology for homeland security. In “The Science of Connecting: Partnering with National Laboratories for Homeland Security,” Ryan Eddy, Ann Lesperance, and Maren Disney outline a research- and practitioner-informed approach to assess the threat landscape, elicit and integrate feedback into solutions, and ultimately share outcomes with potential end users—the first responders, emergency managers, and other public safety professionals on the front lines of keeping the nation safe.

“National laboratories like PNNL often represent a lesser-known resource to connect research to operations and deliver solutions that fit the unique demands of homeland security missions,” said Eddy, national security project manager at PNNL. “In particular at PNNL, we leverage our networks to connect emerging research and technology with emergency response and public safety needs.”

Published in the 2025 issue of Homeland Security Today’s Pracademic Affairs, the article highlights how researchers at PNNL bring a structured approach to exploring emerging technology, such as artificial intelligence, and the challenges and opportunities it poses to the future of emergency management. A key component of this approach is end-user engagement, connecting with people who will ultimately use the technology to respond to emergencies and homeland security threats.

Researchers at PNNL leverage an R&D- and practitioner-informed approach to assess the threat landscape, elicit and integrate end-user feedback into solutions, and ultimately share findings, lessons learned, and best practices. (Image by Shannon Colson | PNNL)

“Whether it’s through interviews, operational field assessments, or other outreach, we connect with practitioners to understand technology needs in the field. That might be technology that can withstand harsh environments or maybe it’s improved data analytics to inform decision-making. Through our regional partnerships and years of outreach, we’ve been able to continuously deep-dive into emerging threats and challenges and figure out where science and technology can help,” said Lesperance, director of the Northwest Regional Technology Center and joint appointee to the Northeastern University Seattle College of Social Sciences and Humanities.

“Our team is continuously looking at what research and development is in progress, what needs we hear from the field, and where can we partner and conduct new research to fill the gaps,” said Lesperance.

Check out the 2025 issue of Pracademic Affairs and visit the Northwest Regional Technology Center to learn more about how PNNL collaborates with the emergency response and public safety community.