Energy Department Launches ‘Genesis Mission’ to Transform American Science and Innovation Through the AI Computing Revolution

RICHLAND, Wash. — Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is a key partner in the Genesis Mission, the Department of Energy’s integrated ecosystem to accelerate discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in AI-powered science. Drawing on its deep expertise in the design and application of AI, novel computing paradigms, and fundamental science, PNNL is creating AI solutions to aid autonomous discovery science in chemistry, materials, and biology, speed environmental permitting, and ensure reliable, secure energy grids. Together, these efforts and more make PNNL a transformational AI engine advancing the nation’s scientific, energy, and national security missions.

Following is the full Department of Energy announcement of the Genesis Mission.

WASHINGTON—President Trump today issued an Executive Order to launch the Genesis Mission, a historic national effort led by the Department of Energy. The Genesis Mission will transform American science and innovation through the power of artificial intelligence (AI), strengthening the nation’s technological leadership and global competitiveness.

The ambitious mission will harness the current AI and advanced computing revolution to double the productivity and impact of American science and engineering within a decade. It will deliver decisive breakthroughs to secure American energy dominance, accelerate scientific discovery, and strengthen national security.

“Throughout history, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo mission, our nation’s brightest minds and industries have answered the call when their nation needed them,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Today, the United States is calling on them once again. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Genesis Mission will unleash the full power of our National Laboratories, supercomputers, and data resources to ensure that America is the global leader in artificial intelligence and to usher in a new golden era of American discovery.”

The announcement builds on President Trump’s Executive Order Removing Barriers to American Leadership In Artificial Intelligence and advances his America’s AI Action Plan released earlier this year—a directive to remove barriers to innovation, reduce dependence on foreign adversaries, and unleash the full strength of America’s scientific enterprise.

Secretary Wright has designated Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil to lead the initiative. The Genesis Mission will mobilize the Department of Energy’s 17 National Laboratories, industry, and academia to build an integrated discovery platform.

The platform will connect the world’s best supercomputers, AI systems, and next-generation quantum systems with the most advanced scientific instruments in the nation. Once complete, the platform will be the world’s most complex and powerful scientific instrument ever built. It will draw on the expertise of roughly 40,000 DOE scientists, engineers, and technical staff, alongside private sector innovators, to ensure that the United States leads and builds the technologies that will define the future.

The Genesis Mission will focus on addressing three key challenges of national importance:

American energy dominance: The Genesis Mission will accelerate advanced nuclear, fusion, and grid modernization using AI to provide affordable, reliable, and secure energy for Americans.

Advancing discovery science: Through DOE’s investment and collaboration with industry, America is building the quantum ecosystem that will power discoveries—and industries—for decades to come.

Ensuring national security: DOE will create advanced AI technologies for national security missions, deploy systems to ensure the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, and accelerate the development of defense-ready materials.