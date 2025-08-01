New Book 'The Caregiver’s Advocate Vol 2' Launches August 19, 2025

New Book Release Featuring Paradise Home Health Care Family Liaison Leslie Sedille

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradise Home Health Care Boca Raton is proud to announce the highly anticipated release of The Caregiver’s Advocate Vol 2: A Complete Guide to Support and Resources. This book release includes real stories and practical tools in a powerful new guidebook by caregiving expert Debbie DeMoss Compton, with a heartfelt and informative contribution from Leslie Sedille, CSA, CGCM, CMDCP, and Family Liaison at Paradise. Leslie says, "Being able to assist others to better understand what a safe and effective home care experience means is what I strive for every day at Paradise Home Health Care."Launching officially on August 19, 2025, this book is a must-have for family caregivers, professionals, and anyone involved in the world of home care. Designed to offer real-world strategies and deeply personal insights, The Caregiver’s Advocate empowers readers to confidently face the emotional, legal, and practical challenges of caregiving.A Voice from the Heart of Caregiving: Leslie Sedille’s Chapter 21One of the standout chapters in the book features Leslie Sedille, a certified care manager and seasoned professional from Paradise Home Healthcare Boca Raton. Her chapter, "Protecting Your Loved One – Navigating Private Duty Home Care," is based on her journey of helping her own parents and her decades of experience advising families throughout South Florida.Sedille shares how even seasoned professionals can struggle emotionally when caregiving becomes personal. She recalls how reframing home care as support for her mother—rather than a threat to her independent father—was the breakthrough moment. Her story highlights a key truth: compassion and communication are as essential as logistics in introducing care.Her chapter offers:-Clear signs your loved one may need a home health aide -How to approach sensitive conversations with dignity-Why planning early is vital—before crisis strikes-Questions to ask when selecting a reputable agency-Warnings about the risks of hiring unvetted caregiversWhether you're arranging care for a parent or stepping into a caregiving role for the first time, Leslie’s experience and tools will help you make safer, smarter decisions.More Than a Book—It’s a LifelineThe Caregiver’s Advocate goes far beyond a typical guide. It’s a collection of stories, advice, and step-by-step strategies from professionals who live and breathe caregiving. Readers will find:-True stories from caregivers who’ve walked the path-Legal, emotional, and health-related resources-Tips for handling travel, dementia, sensory shifts, and home routines-Healing practices like music therapy, mindfulness, and gentle movement-Encouragement to help caregivers feel seen and supported-Whether you're a family member or a professional home health aide, this book brings validation, hope, and clarity.“Caregivers are often overwhelmed and unseen. This book is a tribute to their strength and a guide to help them carry on,” says lead author Debbie DeMoss Compton.A Gift for the CommunityTo celebrate this important release, Paradise Home Healthcare Boca Raton will be selling copies of The Caregiver’s Advocate to families and caregivers in their community. Interested individuals can sign up online or contact Paradise directly to receive their signed copy after the official launch on August 19, 2025.Book DetailsTitle: The Caregiver’s Advocate Vol 2: A Complete Guide to Support and ResourcesAuthors: Debbie DeMoss Compton (Lead), Leslie Sedille, and contributing caregiving professionalsRelease Date: August 19, 2025Available Through: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and directly from Paradise Home Health Care Boca RatonAbout Paradise Home Health Care Boca RatonLocated in the heart of Palm Beach County, Paradise Home Healthcare Boca Raton provides trusted, non-medical care services including companionship, personal assistance, memory care support, and coordination with certified home health aides. Whether you need a short-term solution or long-term care, Paradise is dedicated to helping families make confident, compassionate decisions.As a leader in senior care, Paradise takes pride in guiding families through every step of the caregiving journey—providing education, emotional support, and access to skilled home health aide services that prioritize safety and dignity.

