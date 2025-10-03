Big Sky County Water & Sewer District Selects OpenGov to Power Asset Investments

BIG SKY , MT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the completion of its new $60 million treatment plant, Big Sky County Water & Sewer District needed modern tools to maintain the facility and extend the life of other aging infrastructure.Since 1993, Big Sky County Water & Sewer has operated the local water and sewer systems in southern Montana, one of the fastest growing communities in Southern Montana. The district has been strained by homes transitioning from septic, rapid growth and district expansion. To optimize resources and ensure staff adoption, district leaders sought a solution that was easy to use without requiring vast technical resources, offered mobile access, and integrated seamlessly with GIS and other systems. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its ability to centralize asset data, support field teams in real time, and provide cost-effective, data-driven decisions.With OpenGov, Big Sky County Water & Sewer looks forward to improving visibility into infrastructure needs and enhancing its long-term capital planning efforts by prioritizing investment needs and projecting investment requirements. Staff will be able to document work efficiently in the field, prioritize maintenance based on data, and support continuity as teams grow and evolve. Plus, with improved tracking and reporting capabilities, the district is positioned to strengthen compliance and make forward-looking decisions in confidence."Our new treatment plant and growing infrastructure demands are a major investment in the future of Big Sky," said Johnny O’Connor, Executive Director, Big Sky County Water & Sewer District. "We needed a modern solution that would help us extend the life of this facility and our other infrastructure. With OpenGov, our staff can easily document work in the field, track asset conditions, and make smarter, data-driven decisions to support our growing community."OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

