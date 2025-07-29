Footsteps2Brilliance Launches MyF2B: A Revolutionary App to Empower Students, Families and Educators

Award-winning bilingual early literacy solution designed to accelerate academic achievement for pre-K through 5th grade.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance, a leader in bilingual early literacy innovation, proudly announces the launch of the new MyF2B app , unifying its previously separate learning platforms into one simplified, powerful experience for students, families, and educators nationwide.The MyF2B app now serves as the single gateway for all Footsteps2Brilliance programs, providing users with a streamlined interface, focused content delivery, and an updated, modern design without compromising any of the beloved features that made the original apps a classroom favorite.“This isn’t just a software update. It’s a bold reimagining of how we deliver literacy and learning in the 21st century,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder & CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “By unifying our apps into a single platform, we’re eliminating barriers for families and educators and giving students a seamless, intuitive, and engaging learning experience.”With the launch of MyF2B, Footsteps2Brilliance is ushering in a new era of personalized learning. Students can access everything they need including books, songs, games, and assignments within a single, seamless experience tailored precisely to their learning level. This intuitive platform empowers students to focus, explore, and thrive in a space that grows with them.Educators and families alike will experience the power of simplicity and connection. MyF2B makes classroom management and home engagement effortless, providing one easy-to-use app that unifies learning across school and home.“We designed MyF2B to be future-ready,” added Kathy Maximov, Chief Academic Officer. “This unified platform reflects years of educator feedback and user research. It ensures a consistent experience across devices and better supports our mission to close the literacy gap for all children.”The new MyF2B app is now available in all major app stores and continues to support both English and Spanish learners with both online and offline access, standards-aligned content, and adaptive learning pathways.A video overview of the MyF2B app can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/1100921601/8cb2cc8b22 About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is an award-winning bilingual early literacy solution designed to accelerate academic achievement for pre-K through 5th grade. Used by school districts across the country, Footsteps2Brilliance combines engaging digital content with proven pedagogy to help all children, regardless of background, develop strong reading skills and a lifelong love of learning.

