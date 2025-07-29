Kleer and Membersy Become Clerri, Redefining Membership-Driven Growth in Dentistry

Kleer and Membersy have united as Clerri, introducing a modern Care Membership Platform that simplifies access and redefines growth for dental practices.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleer and Membersy, the two most trusted names in dental membership solutions, today announced their new company name as Clerri, signifying a new era of growth and innovation in the dental industry.The Clerri Care Membership Platform enables dental practices to establish a strong, direct connection with cash pay patients and reduce reliance on insurance. With its focus on automation, compliance, and proven results, the platform empowers practices of all sizes to maintain full schedules, increase revenue, and foster patient loyalty.“Clerri is more than a new name—it’s the next chapter in how care is delivered and sustained,” said Dave Monahan , CEO of Clerri. “We’ve combined two category leaders to create the most trusted and effective membership platform in the dental market. Clerri makes it easy for patients to access care and for practices to thrive, without the complexity of insurance.”A significant portion of the U.S. dental market relies on Clerri as a trusted partner, including:Over 5,000 independent practicesMore than 200 emerging dental groupsOver 30 large dental service organizations (DSOs), including 7 of the 10 largestThe Clerri platform is proven to drive significant increases in visits, procedures, and revenue as revealed in the ” Membership Effect ,” which compares uninsured patient behavior two years before implementing a Clerri membership plan to two years later.The results:86% increase in cash pay patient visits51% increase in cash production (compared to a 10% increase in insurance production)2.6x lower no-show rates$807 increase in gross production per year per patient ($1,276 for Clerri membership patients compared to $469 for uninsured patients)“The challenges facing dental practices today—stagnant insurance reimbursements, rising costs, shrinking margins, and reluctant uninsured patients—require a new kind of solution,” said Latha Youngren, CMO of Clerri. “Clerri makes care access simpler and growth more predictable. We’ve made it effortless to create more loyal and engaged cash pay patients and build recurring revenue.”With the launch of Clerri, the company is also expanding its vision beyond dental membership. While the platform remains the gold standard for dental membership automation, results, and compliance, Clerri is evolving into a broader Care Access Platform, one that will serve additional specialties, services, and business models in the future.“Clerri is uniquely positioned to lead this category forward,” said Alan Press , CEO, Legacy.com. “With its proven outcomes, enterprise-level technology, and deep provider trust, Clerri is setting the standard for how care can be accessed, delivered, and sustained in today’s healthcare economy.”"As a coach to growth-minded dental practices, I don’t take partnerships lightly said CEO, The Seven Figure Dentist. What drew me to Clerri was their unwavering commitment to simplicity, transparency, and support. They make it easier for practices to focus on patient care while building predictable, recurring revenue. I trust them because they think like we do: serve first, grow smart."The name Clerri is rooted in a purpose to bring clarity to a complex industry and optimize access to care for all. In an industry clouded by insurance complexity, legacy systems, and disconnected patient experiences, Clerri delivers a modern, human approach to practice growth powered by technology, guided by experts, and grounded in results.To learn more about Clerri and its solutions, visit [www.clerri.com].MEDIA CONTACTLatha YoungrenChief Marketing Officerlatha.youngren@membersy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.