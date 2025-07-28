Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a legal petition against the New York Acting County Clerk for Ulster County, Taylor Bruck, to ensure that the radical abortionist who sent abortion-inducing drugs to Texans is held accountable.

In December 2024, Attorney General Paxton sued Dr. Margaret Carpenter for sending abortion-inducing drugs to a Collin County resident, which resulted in the killing of an unborn child and serious medical complications for the mother. As a result of the lawsuit, Attorney General Paxton secured a $100,000 penalty and permanent injunction against Dr. Carpenter.

However, the Ulster County Clerk’s office in New York has plainly rejected any attempt by Texas to enforce the judgment and authorize collection of the penalty. Attorney General Paxton has now submitted a petition seeking a writ of mandamus to ensure that Dr. Carpenter pays the penalty for breaking the law.

“Dr. Carpenter is a radical abortionist who must face justice, not get legal protection from New York liberals intent on ending the lives of as many unborn children as they can,” said Attorney General Paxton. “No matter where they reside, pro-abortion extremists who send drugs designed to kill the unborn into Texas will face the full force of our state’s pro-life laws.”