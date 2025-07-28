New electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Newbury and Hungerford

West Berkshire Council is pleased to announce the launch of brand-new 'Evolt Charging' electric vehicle (EV) charge points at key locations throughout Newbury, including Pelican Lane, Corn Exchange, Newbury Station, and Northbrook Multi Storey car park.We have alsoinstalled points in Hungerford at the Council's Station Road Car Park.

These new charge points are now fully operational, providing electric vehicle owners with convenient public charging. At Newbury Station, we offer a dedicated disabled electric vehicle charging bay, and an additional charging bay, both available on Saturdays and Sundays (24hrs).

These EV charge points follow on from recent installations of new chargers at Shaw House in Newbury and Church Street Car Park in Hungerford. As part of our commitment to supporting the transition to a cleaner and greener travel system across the district, we are expanding our electric vehicle charging solution in Council owned sites. This initiative aims to provide more options and opportunities for our residents and visitors alike.

Councillor Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, is delighted to be delivering progress and shared his enthusiasm, saying:

"I'm so pleased to report that we are regularly adding to the public infrastructure to support our residents and visitors to make low-carbon travel and lifestyle decisions. "These new charge points are an important part of the collection of measures we are delivering to help address the climate and ecological emergencies in West Berkshire. "I'm keen to encourage the use of these charge points and for our residents and visitors to feel free to provide us with their feedback so we can continually improve how we support local climate action."

Ian Martinez, Principal Parking Officer at West Berkshire Council, added:

"We are pleased to provide charging facilities for EV car users. This is part of our ongoing effort to install chargers in most of our car parks as we all work together towards achieving net zero."

Users can now enjoy the convenience of contactless payments via debit and credit cards. Payments can also be made through the 'Evolt Network' mobile app, available for download on both Apple or Android devices. The cost to use the 22kW charge points is 44p per kWh.

Coming soon: We are excited to announce additional EV chargers will soon be installed atTheale Main Car Park and Thatcham Kennet Leisure Centre Car Park.

Stay updated on our on-street and car park charging points by visiting our website. For more information, please feel free to contact our team at: ev@westberks.gov.uk.