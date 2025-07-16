3,2,1 - Changes that count as new black bin collection schedule starts in September 2025

New three-weekly black bin collection aims to increase recycling, reduce waste, and support long-term environmental goals

From Monday 22 September 2025, West Berkshire Council will introduce three-weekly black bin collections as part of our ongoing efforts to encourage more recycling, reduce waste, and protect vital local services.

This change supports our Waste Management Strategy 2025 - 2032 and our wider environmental goals.

West Berkshire is currently one of the top 10% highest waste-producing areas in England, ranking 25th out of over 300 local authority areas for waste generated per person (Defra, 2023/24). Recent analysis shows that 42% of black bin contents could be recycled using our many kerbside recycling options with 22% of the black bin being food waste alone. This highlights a big opportunity to improve our recycling collected and reduce the amount of waste we throw away.

We understand that moving black bin collections to every three weeks is a significant change. However, with weekly food waste and fortnightly recycling collections now in place, most households will have access to the same or even more overall capacity for managing their waste than when black bins were collected weekly. The difference is that this capacity is now spread across different bins.

Weekly food waste collections

Fortnightly recycling collections for: Plastic bottles, food pots, tubs and trays (please unscrew lids, place in bag loose) Food and drink cans Glass bottles and jars (lids can be left on) Paper and card, including large card flattened no bigger than 85cm x 45cm Textiles, in clear or white sack (bags not provided)

Fortnightly garden waste collections (subscription required)

This approach ensures more waste is recycled instead of being sent to landfill or for incineration, which is particularly important as Energy from Waste facilities will face new carbon charges under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme due 2028. These costs will have a significant, negative, effect on local councils, with the estimated extra impact on West Berkshire Council an estimated £1.4 million pounds a year.

Therefore, reducing non-recyclable waste now will help to minimise future service costs and ensure that the most efficient waste service is delivered to residents across West Berkshire.

We know changes like this take some adjustment, but we are implementing support for residents:

Collection calendars and information leaflets will be delivered to households between 25 August and 5 September - please do look out for these in your post.

Households with larger families or medical needs can apply for extra black bin space.

Continued offer of replacement, and extra recycling containers free of charge.

Parents can request free real nappy starter packs and cashback to reduce nappy waste.

Providing practical support and information on how to make the most of the recycling services we provide.

Please note: your collection day will not change, and communal bin stores (e.g. for flats) will not be affected.

Cllr Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, said:

"We understand that changes to waste collection can be challenging and feel disruptive, but we want to reassure residents that this decision has been made with significant thought, care, and a long-term vision for our community. "Black bins will be collected once every three weeks, while recycling collections will continue fortnightly, with food waste collections remaining weekly - 3,2,1. "This change is necessary to ensure a more sustainable future for West Berkshire. By recycling more and reducing black bin waste, we can protect services, help the environment, and move towards our goal of recycling 60% of household waste by 2030. "Together, let's make the changes that count to continue to build a cleaner, greener West Berkshire - one step at a time."

To learn more, access support, and sign up for updates, please visit: www.westberks.gov.uk/3-weekly-collections.