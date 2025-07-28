The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for Pangbourne Meadows will come into effect on Wednesday 23 July 2025.

Earlier this year, Thames Valley Police (Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team) requested West Berkshire Council to consider a PSPO for Pangbourne Meadows after the area around Pangbourne Meadow had seen a large amount of anti-social behaviour.

The decision to grant the Order was made after a 6-week consultation which saw 96% of respondents support the proposed anti-social behaviour restriction.

The restriction is a preventative measure, if someone behaving in an anti-social manner fails to leave the restricted area after being asked to do so by a police officer or police community support officer (PCSO), a breach of the PSPO will occur. If you are requested to leave the restricted area you will be given a 'direction to leave' form not to return to the area for a specific period of time which will not exceed 24 hours.

Officers will take a measured approach, where they will engage, explain and encourage those at risk of breaching the Order through education and warnings. Enforcement will be a last resort.

Failure to comply with the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is a criminal offence and carries a maximum fine of £1,000 if convicted. However, in most cases where it is deemed necessary to take enforcement, the offence would be dealt with by way of a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Councillor Tom McCann, Executive member for Public Safety and Capital Projects (Built Environment) said:



"We are pleased to have been able to assist Thames Valley Police by undertaking the consultation to understand what residents want in the Pangbourne Meadows area. We are committed to making residents feel safe and secure in their local area and feel comfortable using their amenities."

Agencies will continue to ensure that support is provided to those who need it.

Further information on the Order can be found at https://www.westberks.gov.uk/community-issues