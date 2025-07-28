Handel's Ice Cream Opens Walk-Up & Drive-Thru in Houston Heights

Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Ice Cream for a Year for First 100 Guests

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, officially opens Houston's first walk-up and drive-thru location in the Oak Forest/Heights neighborhood on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 3425 Ella Boulevard. The first 100 guests in line at 11:00 AM will have a chance to win Free Ice Cream for a Year!*Local residents Tim and Kesha Chatman own and operate the new location. Kesha brings 30+ years of fashion industry experience, while Tim’s three-decade career in IT for the energy sector reflects their diverse entrepreneurial strengths. The couple discovered Handel’s in 2018 and quickly became superfans."We were regular customers right away, always eager to try new flavors and menu items," said Kesha Chatman, co-owner of the new Handel's. "The idea of opening our own Handel's franchise just kept making more and more sense over time. We're incredibly excited to bring this beloved brand to our community."The Chatmans are deeply rooted in the Oak Forest/Garden Oaks area. "We live here, eat here, and shop here daily," said Tim Chatman. "There's such a great mix of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, attractions, all nestled in with single-family homes. We can’t wait to welcome our neighbors and become a go-to spot for ice cream lovers across Houston Heights."In addition to the Free Ice Cream for a Year* giveaway, one lucky guest will take home a “Houston Prize Pack” worth $300, featuring gift cards to popular local spots including Via 313, Gabby’s BBQ, Uptown Cheapskate, Saigon Hustle, and Sunday Press, among others.The new 2,300-square-foot location will offer walk-up and drive-thru service, as well as pickup, delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and catering. Regular hours run Monday to Saturday from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.For more information about Handel’s Houston Heights, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/houston-heights / or follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @handelshouston *Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.The Chatmans extend a warm thank you to the Oak Forest, Garden Oaks, and Heights communities for helping spread the word. They also want to express their gratitude to the local businesses that contributed to the Grand Prize giveaway: Uptown Cheapskate Cypress, Uptown Cheapskate The Woodlands, Via 313, Gabby's BBQ, La Mex at The Stomping Grounds, Sugaring NYC Cypress, LuLoos Day & Night at The Stomping Grounds, Saigon Hustle, and Sunday Press.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 150 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

