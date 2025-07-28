Payarc and iDry Clean Smart Registers Partner to Modernize Payments for Dry Cleaning Businesses

Payarc x iDry Clean Partnership

Payarc becomes the exclusive processor for iDry Clean, offering dry cleaners modern payment tools, free POS hardware, and no-cost onboarding.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc, a company committed to empowering its partners through scalable payment solutions, announced today a new collaboration with iDry Clean Smart Registers, a trusted software provider serving the dry-cleaning industry. Through this partnership, Payarc will become the exclusive payment processor for all new merchants in iDryclean’s network by offering tailored pricing, complimentary POS terminals, and the first month of processing at no cost.The partnership arrives as dry-cleaning businesses nationwide increasingly seek to modernize their operations to meet evolving customer expectations and overcome challenges posed by rising costs. Many dry cleaners rely on fragmented, inefficient payment systems, resulting in unnecessary fees and operational slowdowns. By merging Payarc’s robust payment processing technology directly into iDry Clean Smart Register’s innovative software, this will significantly improve the checkout experience and optimize overall business efficiency.“This partnership brings practical innovation to the industry,” said Robert Thayer, SVP of Strategy and Business Development. “iDryClean Smart Register customers will gain intuitive payment solutions that cut costs and let them focus on their core business.”"We are always looking out for our customers' needs.” Pete Peterson, marketing manager at iDry Clean Smart Register, said. “And in doing so we try to integrate with the best merchant processing partner we can find. We have found Payarc to be a great solution for our customers, giving them excellent service and great rates.”Both Payarc and iDry Clean Smart Registers are dedicated to continuous technological advancement in service-based industries, ensuring small business owners can leverage comprehensive tools designed specifically to help them thrive. About Payarc: Payarc is a partner-first payment platform that believes every transaction is an opportunity to move businesses forward. With flexible technology, white-label control, and a commitment to real support, Payarc empowers ISVs, agents, and merchants to grow on their terms. More than a payment processor, Payarc is a true partner – helping businesses work smarter, move faster, and stay in control. About iDry Clean: iDry Clean Smart Registers is the trusted POS solution for dry cleaners nationwide, delivering automation, customer engagement, and operational efficiency all in one place. With decades of industry experience, iDry Clean Smart Registers supports cleaner operation, smarter decisions, and a better customer experience.

