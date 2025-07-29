Vorex Expands U.S. Operations with New Operational Hub in Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vorex, a global leader in oil and gas services and supply, today announced a major expansion into the U.S. market by opening a new operational hub in Houston, Texas. The move strengthens Vorex’s ability to deliver specialized technical services globally and reinforces its long-standing commitment to supporting global energy resilience and security.

With this strategic expansion, Vorex now offers an expanded suite of field and engineering services, including:

● Air Blowing

● Chemical Cleaning

● Commissioning & Pre-Commissioning

● Engineering

● Hydrolazing

● Inspections

● Oil Flushing

● Pigging

● Project Management

● Pulse Flushing

● Slug Flushing

● Staff Augmentation

● Steam Blowing

“Houston is not just the energy capital of the world - it’s a symbol of American engineering excellence. We’re proud to grow here, alongside industry leaders, and bring even more value to our global clients,” said Fedor Zakusilo, CEO of Vorex. “These new capabilities and our growing U.S. footprint position Vorex to meet the needs of our partners with greater efficiency, deeper expertise, and stronger on-the-ground presence.”

Global Energy Solutions, Delivered with American Expertise

Headquartered in the United States, Vorex delivers equipment and services to customers in more than 15 countries across three continents. The company distributes high-performance products from over 40 leading North American and European manufacturers, helping clients tackle complex challenges across the oil and gas value chain - from extraction and processing to transportation and maintenance.

“Our mission has always been simple: wherever there’s oil and gas, Vorex will be there with the equipment, the expertise, and the commitment to get the job done right,” said Zakusilo. “This expansion amplifies that mission. We combine U.S. technical know-how with our global reach to support critical energy infrastructure at a time when energy independence and reliability have never mattered more.”

About Vorex

Vorex is a trusted global provider of oil and gas equipment, engineering services, and field support. With operations across Europe, Central Asia, and North America, Vorex helps energy producers operate more efficiently, safely, and cost-effectively.

Learn more at vorexusa.com

For media inquiries, please contact Becky Boles (news@usavorex.com).

