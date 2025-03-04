Erie-Based Vorex Extends Its Impact Across the Globe, Supporting Critical Efforts in Ukraine

Diesel generator Vorex donated to Ukraine kindergarten Diesel generator Vorex donated in Kyiv region Diesel generator Vorex donated in Kyiv region

Vorex Extends Its Impact Keeping Ukraine Warm

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the war in Ukraine continues, Vorex, a leading oil and gas supply company, helps people of Ukraine stay warm, connected, and resilient.

Since the full-scale invasion began, Vorex has delivered over 40 tons of casings to support Ukraine’s gas production. The company has also donated diesel generators to kindergartens and preschools in the Kyiv region, providing safe spaces for young children amid ongoing power outages.

In its ongoing efforts to empower future generations, Vorex sponsors tuition for Ukrainian students, investing in education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. As the lead sponsor of the Ukrainian Cultural Exchange Hockey Camp, Vorex brings young athletes from around the world together to build respect, teamwork, and lasting international connections.

Fedor Zakusilo, CEO of Vorex and a former Ukrainian hockey player on scholarship in Erie, explains how his personal journey shapes his commitment to Ukraine. “For us, it’s simple: if you can help, you do it,” Zakusilo says. “Ukraine is my home, and supporting its people during this time is deeply personal. It also reflects what we stand for as a company—using our resources to make a difference, whether here in Erie or halfway across the world.”

From Erie to Ukraine, Vorex proves that small businesses can make a lasting, meaningful impact when it matters most.

About Vorex USA:

Vorex USA is a leading oil and gas supply company dedicated to supporting energy independence and resilience in Ukraine and beyond. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Vorex partners with industry leaders to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive success in the energy sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.