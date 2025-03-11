Erie-Based Vorex Strengthens Local Community Through Charitable Giving

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vorex, a proud Erie-based business, is deeply committed to giving back to the community that has supported its growth for decades. For Vorex, investing in Erie isn’t just about business—it’s about helping the community thrive and creating lasting opportunities for local families, youth, and neighborhoods.

“At Vorex, we believe that strong communities are the foundation of lasting success—and Erie has been that foundation for me,” said Fedor Zakusilo, CEO of Vorex. “Erie is where I built my business, raised my family, and found a community that’s supported me every step of the way. Giving back isn’t just good business—it’s personal.”

Vorex’s local giving supports a wide range of initiatives aimed at empowering youth, strengthening families, and enhancing community resources:

-- Erie Youth Hockey Association – Helping young athletes build leadership, teamwork, and confidence both on and off the ice.

-- United Way Community Schools Sponsorship – Providing essential funding to organizations like the Bayfront East Side Taskforce, Mercy Center for Women, and the Erie Zoo, enriching education, family services, and recreational spaces.

-- Sister of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network – Donating funds for a new passenger van, increasing the organization’s ability to serve Erie neighborhoods and connect residents with essential resources.

-- Kelly Cares Foundation – Extending Vorex’s impact beyond Erie by supporting schools, hospitals, and research initiatives that strengthen communities globally.

“Whether it’s helping kids thrive on the ice, supporting families in need, or investing in vital neighborhood programs, we’re dedicated to making Erie an even better place for future generations,” added Zakusilo.

Vorex’s commitment to community reflects its belief that small businesses can play a big role in shaping stronger, more connected cities. For Erie, that means Vorex is here—today and for the future.

About Vorex USA:

Vorex USA is a leading oil and gas supply company, dedicated to supporting energy independence and resilience in Ukraine and beyond. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Vorex USA partners with industry leaders to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive success in the energy sector.

