New Music Alert Scarlet (Boys That Sing) from British indie band The Harbours

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harbours Unleash Infectious Indie-Pop Anthem "Scarlet (Boys That Sing)"Leicester’s rising indie-pop sensation, The Harbours, are thrilled to announce the release of their electrifying lead single, "Scarlet (Boys That Sing)", from their debut EP, Are We Nearly There Yet?. Out now, the track (ISRC: QZNWW2514741) is a vibrant, hook-laden anthem that solidifies the band’s place in the UK indie scene.Formed in 2024, The Harbours—fronted by Ollie Drakard and Will Massarella-Tyler, alongside their four-piece lineup—draw inspiration from indie heavyweights like Two Door Cinema Club, The Kooks, Catfish and The Bottlemen, and The Royston Club. Their dynamic sound has already earned them critical acclaim, with BBC and Radio Xtra crowning both "Scarlet (Boys That Sing)" and their previous single "Live It Up" as Song of the Week. An O2 Academy promoter raved, "The Harbours need to be heard in the biggest venues possible; it feels wrong to listen to them play in anything other than an arena!""Scarlet (Boys That Sing)" is a bold introduction to their debut EP, Are We Nearly There Yet?, which is already generating buzz as a must-listen for indie-pop fans. Critics are hooked, with TJPL calling The Harbours "future festival favourites & indie royalty" and Indie Central Music declaring they were "hooked from the get-go."The band’s meteoric rise is backed by impressive stats: 3,000 radio plays, 95,000 TikTok followers, and 500,000 Spotify streams. Having performed at festivals and gigs from London to Durham, The Harbours are proving they’re ready for the big stage.Stream "Scarlet (Boys That Sing)" and the Are We Nearly There Yet?EP now on all major platforms!For press inquiries, interviews, or bookings, contact: band@the-harbours.comHailing from Leicester, UK, The Harbours are a four-piece indie-pop band formed in 2024. With their infectious melodies and high-energy performances, they’re quickly becoming a staple in the UK indie scene, poised for global success.

