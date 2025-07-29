A&M Industrial Continues to Champion Community Giving

The Young Family at a recent Monica K Young Foundation event Members of the A&M Industrial Team filling backpacks at a recent Stuff The Bus event.

A&M Industrial supports communities through the MKY Foundation, cancer research, and local outreach—living its “people, first” values every day.

We believe it’s our responsibility and privilege to make a meaningful impact in the industries and communities we serve.” — Josh Young, COO

RAHWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&M Industrial , a leading independent industrial supply distributor, proudly reaffirms its deep-rooted commitment to community engagement and philanthropy. Guided by family values since its founding by Arny Young in 1954, the company continues to give back to the communities it serves through impactful charitable initiatives and support for vital causes.At the heart of these efforts is the Monica K. Young Foundation, created in loving memory of Monica Young, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2021. The foundation reflects the Young family’s enduring dedication to supporting local communities, education, and healthcare. By raising awareness, funding research, and providing direct support to women and families affected by ovarian cancer, the foundation has become a driving force for good across New Jersey and the Northeast.To date, the Monica K. Young Foundation has raised over $235,000 and partnered with leading institutions including the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Penn Ovarian Cancer Research Center, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. These partnerships advance groundbreaking research, support early detection efforts, and deliver crucial resources to patients in need.A&M Industrial is also a proud supporter of the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, sponsoring and participating in multiple events each year. Employees, customers, and community members unite under the A&M banner to walk in solidarity, honor survivors, and remember loved ones lost to cancer. From participating in the United Way's Stuff the Bus program and ensuring local children have the school supplies they need, to collecting toys annually and participating in Toys For Tots, A&M continually seeks to give back to local communities.“Our business has always been about more than products—it’s about people,” said Josh Young, Chief Operating Officer at A&M Industrial. “We believe it’s our responsibility and privilege to make a meaningful impact in the industries and communities we serve.”Beyond formal programs, A&M Industrial fosters a culture of compassion through a wide range of outreach efforts—from employee volunteerism and support for educational and vocational programs, to emergency relief initiatives. The company notably donated thousands of N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and California wildfires, exemplifying its readiness to step up in times of need.This culture of giving is a direct reflection of the company’s core principle: Put people first, and success will follow.As A&M Industrial continues to grow as a trusted leader in industrial supply and automation, its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility, community investment, and family-led values remains at the forefront.To learn more about A&M Industrial’s community initiatives, visit www.am-ind.com To support the Monica K. Young Foundation or to register for upcoming fundraising events, visit www.mkyfoundation.org

