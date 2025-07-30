Patented, Wheel-Equipped Cleaning Technology Sets New Standard for Commercial and Healthcare Cleaning Efficiency

The Lazybase Cleaner is now available for licensing and partnerships, offering an exciting chance for businesses to innovate the future of cleaning.

Industry research shows that cleaning workflow expectations and compliance needs have significantly grown in the last five years, yet the basic tools have barely evolved.” — Joshua Holmes, Owner of Lazybase LLC

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazybase LLC announces that its patented Lazybase Baseboard and Multi-Surface Cleaner is now open for licensing opportunities, as well as patent assignment and partnership possibilities, bringing advanced cleaning technology to the commercial and healthcare sectors.As the demand for efficient, high-quality cleaning continues to rise, Lazybase offers a practical, technology-driven solution that can transform industry standards. Designed for use in profit-focused businesses, government facilities, and healthcare environments, the Lazybase allows users to clean baseboards and surfaces without kneeling and in 75% less time, significantly improving workplace ergonomics and productivity.The Lazybase streamlines cleaning with the ability to sweep, dust, mop, and scour—all in one easy-to-use device. Its smooth-rolling wheels make movement over any surface effortless, including carpets. A range of modular attachments provides unmatched adaptability: the 1-inch head reaches into narrow moldings, the 3-inch tackles door frames and sills, and the 5-inch cleans expansive surfaces. With its telescopic handle and secure locking features, the Lazybase ensures ergonomic comfort and extended reach.“Cleaning industry demands have never been higher. Healthcare, commercial, and government organizations face tough requirements to maintain rigorous standards, even as staffing shortages and costs rise. Industry research shows that cleaning workflow expectations and compliance needs have significantly grown in the last five years, yet the basic tools have barely evolved,” said Joshua Holmes, product owner and inventor of the Lazybase. Lazybase LLC is seeking licensing partners, patent assignees, or collaborators to bring this patented technology to commercial and institutional settings. This is an opportunity to help lead the way toward a future where efficiency, compliance, and safety come together through innovative design- for more information contact:Joshua HolmesProduct Owner, Lazybase LLCjosh4lazybasellc@gmail.comAbout Lazybase LLC:Lazybase LLC delivers innovative, patented solutions to address today’s cleaning challenges, focusing on ergonomic, economical, and compliance-ready tools for organizations of every size.

