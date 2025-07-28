Commitment to participating in global initiatives to boost food safety

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, as the envoy of the President of the Republic of Serbia, is participating in the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), which is being held in Addis Ababa.

