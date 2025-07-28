Presidency on accreditation for integrated service delivery outreach programme to North West

Members of the media are invited to cover the forthcoming service delivery outreach programme on 01–02 August 2025, led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in the North West province, and to apply for accreditation.

The outreach programme will commence on Friday, 01 August 2025, with the official handover of a 25 ML Moretele South Bulk Water Supply Scheme water reservoir at Dilopye Village, as part of improving the provision of reliable water supply to communities.

Deputy President Mashatile will then embark on a Clean Cities and Towns campaign in Mogogelo Village, Moretele Local Municipality. This nationwide campaign, led by the Deputy President, is aimed at fostering cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban spaces, while advancing sustainability, equality, and solidarity among all citizens.

Deputy President Mashatile and the delegation will have the opportunity to provide feedback on progress made in addressing service delivery issues affecting members of the surrounding communities. The community meeting is scheduled to take place at the Mogogelo Community Hall.

On Saturday, 02 August 2025, Deputy President Mashatile will officiate at the launch of the Provincial Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) at the ORBIT TVET College Mankwe Campus, Moses Kotane Local Municipality, in the North West.

Amongst others, the HRDC mobilises various key stakeholders to rally behind the country’s revised Human Resource Development Strategy 2030, which is aimed at developing the requisite skills relevant which supports economic growth of the country.

Deadline for media accreditation – Thursday, 31 July 2025

Enquiries:

Mr Sam Bopape

Cell: 082 318 5251

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#ServiceDeliveryZA