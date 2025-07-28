Water and Sanitation on media accreditation for upcoming African Union - AIP Water Investment Summit

The Government of the Republic of South Africa, in partnership with the African Union - Continental Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP), invites members of the media wishing to cover the forthcoming African Union - AIP Water Investment Summit to apply for accreditation. The summit is scheduled to take place from 13 to 15 August 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The Republic of South Africa, within the context of its G20 presidency, together with the African Union (AU) Commission, the AU-Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP), the AU-AIP International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa, and the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD, will convene the water investment summit, aligning it with the G20 priorities of rapid and inclusive economic growth, poverty and hunger eradication, and climate sustainability.

This landmark event will bring together African Heads of State, global investors, ministers, private sector leaders, and development institutions in a unified call to close Africa’s US$30 billion annual water investment gap.

The summit seeks to mobilise investments for bankable climate-resilient water and sanitation projects, ensuring water security, economic growth, and sustainable development across the continent. A total of 2,300 participants are expected to attend.

Members of the media applying for accreditation are advised to register through this link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za and complete the form before 16h00 on Monday, 04 August 2025. For further information on the summit, please visit AIP Water Investment Summit 2025 - Africa Water Investment Program.

Enquiries:

Media accreditation

Government Communications (GCIS)

Ms Mpho Phatudi

Cell: +27 79 605 2659

E-mail: mphop@gcis.gov.za

Media enquiries

Department of Water and Sanitation

Ms Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson

Cell: +27 60 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (AIP Secretariat)

Ms Teresa Chirwa-Ndanga, head of communications

E-mail: teresa.chirwa-ndanga@gwpsaf.org

