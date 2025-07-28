New Media Company Offering Free Advertising in Michigan

Host businesses receive high-impact, free commercials across the Quantum Local Media network. Indoor billboard commercials cannot be thrown away or skipped, making them a powerful way to reach new customers. Indoor billboards position your business where your future customers already are.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new media company has launched in Oakland County, Michigan and is offering free ongoing hyperlocal advertising to businesses located in Rochester, Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills, Troy, and Bloomfield Hills.Participating businesses will enjoy over $4,600 in annual advertising, with zero out-of-pocket expense. Quantum Local Media , a subsidiary of Quantum Franchise Group , LLC is building a local network of indoor billboards as part of a national network of 4,400+ screens generating over 40 million impressions.The company is looking for 50 local brick & mortar businesses to receive ongoing free advertising in exchange for hosting one of their indoor billboards. Participating businesses must meet a couple of criteria to qualify. They should have a minimum of 50 customers entering their location daily, and/or have a customer dwell time of at least 45 minutes.• Restaurants, bars, pubs, coffee/tea shops, cafes• Gyms & fitness centers• Hair, nail, lash, and other salons• Auto repair shops• Retail stores, malls, and boutiques• Medical, dental, optical offices• Entertainment venues such as bowling alleys, mini-golf, and arcades• Co-Working spacesThese are just a few examples of the types of businesses Quantum Local Media is seeking to work with. The first 50 locations should be secured and launched by the end of Q2, with growth to 160 locations by the end of 2026.How Does It Work?Host a Screen: Professional installers will mount a 50" television in a high visibility location approved by the business, at no cost to them. Commercials for other non-competing local business owners will display on the television along with local news, weather, and community & non-profit information.Free Content Creation: The professional design and content creation team will create two motion commercials for the participating business. One will be designed to run on the screen inside their business. The other will be designed to run on multiple screens around the market. The host business will approve all their commercials before they run, and the files will be sent to them to use however they wish. Host businesses may redesign their commercials once per quarter.Over $4,600 in Free Advertising Every Year: To thank businesses for hosting the indoor billboard inside their business, Quantum Local Media will run their commercial on five other screens in non-competing high-traffic businesses around the city. Commercial will run 4 times per hour, every hour that every business is open. This will result in each commercial being shown approximately 200 times every day in high-traffic locations.Participating host businesses will enjoy this free advertising indefinitely for as long as the screen is hosted inside their business.To learn more about the program, and how to participate, visit Quantum Local Media

Indoor Billboard Commercial Demo Loop

