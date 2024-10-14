Vineyard, Utah Husband and Wife Have Gotcha Covered with Their New Business

Gotcha Covered Owners, Tyler & Leyah Hostetter

The booming Salt Lake City area is home to another local business, owned and operated by new entrepreneurs Tyler and Leyah Hostetter.

Tyler and Leyah have impressive insight into the needs of homeowners in the Salt Lake City area and took great care to choose a business with an outstanding national reputation to meet those needs.” — William Huffhine

VINEYARD, UT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In early October, 2024, the booming Salt Lake City area became home to another local business, owned and operated by new entrepreneurs Tyler and Leyah Hostetter. After several weeks of research and due diligence, the Hostetters were awarded a franchise with one of the fastest growing home service brands in the country. Gotcha Covered is a custom window treatment franchise headquartered in Colorado with franchise owners serving over 170 communities across the United States, with the Salt Lake City area being one of the newest markets to welcome this outstanding locally owned business.When asked about what new customers can expect from Gotcha Covered, Tyler and Leyah have this to say:“Whether you want to improve the style and function of your living room, are seeking energy efficient window treatment options, or want to create a cozy atmosphere throughout your home, our expert consultants can help. We’ll come to your home for a free design consultation to look at your specific needs and work to understand your goals. From there, we’ll help you find the perfect custom window coverings, perfectly aligned with your preferences and your budget and complete professional installation of your new window treatments.At Gotcha Covered, we’re not just another custom window treatment business. Whether you’ve never even thought about your window coverings before, or you know exactly what you want and are ready to get started, you can count on us to go above and beyond for you.”The Hostetters began their entrepreneurial journey with Quantum Franchise Group Quantum Franchise Group is a franchise brokerage and consulting firm headquartered in Michigan with eight regional offices around the United States representing over 800 franchises across 37 different industries. The company helps future franchise owners identify the best franchise to meet their criteria and long-term business and lifestyle goals. Candidates are guided through the complex due diligence process and are provided with funding solutions and legal representation.According to Quantum Franchise Group President, William Huffhine, “Tyler and Leyah were an amazing couple to work with through this process. They have impressive insight into the needs of homeowners in the Salt Lake City area and took great care to choose a business with an outstanding national reputation to meet those needs.”The Hostetters were equally impressed with their experience with Quantum Franchise Group. “When we considered purchasing a franchise, we had no idea what to do or what this would entail. One thing we got right? Finding William and Quantum Franchise Group! William has been attentive and thorough from the very first contact. He listened to our needs and wish list and did a great job matching us up with several great franchises. After our due diligence led us down a different path, he immediately came back with another option that seemed to tick every box for us. And eventually, it became the franchise we are purchasing! William is an excellent communicator, goes to bat for you, provides guidance and support along the way, and is a true professional in every sense of the word - and enjoyable and fun, too! We recommend William to anyone considering a franchise. You won't be disappointed!”When you’re ready to refresh the interior design of your home, Tyler & Leyah stand ready to schedule your in-home consultation with this pledge: “With our expert guidance, industry-leading products from nationally recognized vendors, and honest, long-lasting workmanship, you can rest assured that you’re getting the best window treatment services in the business.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.