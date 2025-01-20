New Nationwide Career Transition Service Formed to Help Displaced Employees

Some Displaced Employees Are Better Suited for Business Ownership Than W2 Employment

For many, business ownership is the best path toward finding lasting personal, professional and financial fulfillment. The moment you prove you can earn income without a boss, you become invincible."” — William Huffhine

CHIGACO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are plenty of outplacement and career transition service providers that focus on helping displaced employees transition to a new job. But a new, free service is available to help downsized workers explore business ownership. Quantum Career Transition , a division of Quantum Franchise Group , has launched nationwide to work with employers, and employees, during a workplace reduction.Last year was an exceptionally difficult year for employees in certain sectors of the economy. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of October 31 of 2024, 16.4 million people were impacted by workforce reduction. Already this year the newsfeeds are filled with headlines about anticipated layoffs, with a big impact in the tech industry. This year is predicted to be a little better, but again, millions will find themselves unemployed in 2025.Some of these displaced employees will eventually move on to another W2 job, but some who are about to be displaced are better suited for business ownership, than just finding another job. This is where Quantum Career Transition is available to help.Quantum Career Transition works with displaced employees to evaluate their aptitude for business ownership, explore opportunities for franchise ownership with hundreds of companies looking for new owners, position them as high-priority candidates, coach them through the due diligence process, and connect them with funding experts and franchise attorneys for legal representation. Many of these people will be surprised to learn how they can leverage severance packages and government approved, penalty-free 401K rollovers to fund a new business.According to Founder and President, William Huffhine , “We firmly believe that, for many, business ownership is the best path toward finding lasting personal, professional and financial fulfillment. The moment you prove to yourself that you can earn income without a boss, you become invincible. And franchising is the safest and most predictable way to become a business owner.”Quantum Career Transition partners with employers who are executing a workforce reduction to provide onsite career transition services at their headquarters in many states, and virtual services in all 50 states. There is no cost to employers, or employees, for these services.

