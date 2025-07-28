Karnataka Tourism Showcases Cultural Grandeur at IITM Bengaluru 2025

Karnataka Tourism Stall at IITM Bengaluru The Karnataka Tourism stall was inaugurated by Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, Hon’ble Tourism Minister of Arunachal Pradesh B2B Meetings at the Karnataka Tourism Stall

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism made a remarkable impression at the 25th edition of the India International Travel Mart (IITM), held from July 24 to 26, 2025 at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The three-day event brought together some of the most prominent stakeholders in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, reinforcing IITM’s reputation as one of India’s premier tourism trade fairs.The Karnataka Tourism stall was inaugurated by Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, Hon’ble Tourism Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of Shri Ranphoa Ngowa, IFS, Secretary – Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Shri Vivek Acharya, Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board; and Shri Nellu Sharma, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board. Shri Sona praised Karnataka for its diverse tourism offerings and lauded Bengaluru’s role as a vital outbound market for both domestic and international travel. He also emphasized that platforms like IITM enable states to share their stories, exchange ideas, and create meaningful collaborations that benefit the larger tourism economy.As the Host State for IITM Bengaluru 2025, Karnataka took center stage with an elegantly designed pavilion that brought the state’s heritage, culture, and natural beauty to life. The stall featured captivating visuals and interactive presentations of Karnataka’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Hampi and Pattadakal, the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival, the lush greenery of Coorg, the pristine coastline of Karavali, and its renowned wildlife sanctuaries like Bandipur and Nagarhole. Visitors were drawn to Karnataka’s diverse tourism experiences, which range from pilgrimage trails and architectural marvels to eco-tourism initiatives and luxury retreats.IITM Bengaluru 2025 marked the silver jubilee of this landmark event, welcoming over 800 exhibitors from 25 Indian states and 20 international destinations. The mart provided a vibrant B2B platform for tour operators, hoteliers, destination management companies, state tourism boards, and international travel brands to engage and develop new partnerships. Karnataka Tourism used the opportunity to promote responsible travel, wellness tourism, and community-based projects, aligning with IITM’s broader theme of sustainability and inclusive tourism growth.Speaking on Karnataka’s participation, a senior representative from the Department of Tourism said, “IITM Bengaluru has given Karnataka Tourism an unparalleled platform to highlight the state’s unique experiences. From our cultural festivals and world heritage monuments to our eco-friendly initiatives, the response from the travel fraternity has been exceptional. We are confident that the leads and partnerships generated here will translate into tangible growth for Karnataka’s tourism sector.”The inauguration also set the tone for important discussions around the evolving nature of travel. Drawing from the sentiment shared in the opening address, the need for sustainable tourism was underscored — with Karnataka playing a leading role through eco-friendly initiatives, heritage preservation, and community-based programs that leave a positive footprint on destinations.Karnataka Tourism’s participation in IITM Bengaluru 2025 underscored the state’s commitment to positioning itself as a leading travel destination for both domestic and international tourists. With its blend of ancient heritage, vibrant festivals, and modern hospitality infrastructure, Karnataka continues to stand out as one of the most compelling destinations in the country.

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

