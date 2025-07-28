ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Illegal Alien Who Killed Two Teens While Intoxicated in Sanctuary Jurisdiction of Wisconsin

Criminal illegal alien from Honduras driving while intoxicated killed 18-year-old girl and 19-year-old boy in car wreck in Dane County, WI

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer against a criminal illegal alien responsible for driving while intoxicated and causing a fatal car wreck that killed two American teens, an 18-year-old girl and 19-year-old boy in Dane County, Wisconsin.

According to local reports, on July 20, 2025, Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila—a criminal illegal alien from Honduras—struck a vehicle while driving the wrong direction on a highway, killing 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson at the scene. Martinez-Avila also gravely injured 19-year-old Brady Heiling who died from his injuries on July 25, 2025.

Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila has been charged with two counts of felony vehicular homicide and impaired driving by Wisconsin law enforcement. ICE lodged an arrest detainer for this illegal alien’s arrest and removal from the country.

Dane County, where the crash took place, has historically not honored ICE detainers due to sanctuary jurisdiction policies.

“Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling had their whole lives ahead of them—and they would still be alive today if it weren’t for Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila—a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Martinez-Avila recklessly drove the wrong way on a highway while intoxicated and killed these two teens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE has lodged an arrest detainer to remove this public safety threat from the U.S. Unfortunately, this sanctuary jurisdiction has a history of not honoring ICE arrest detainers often leading to the release of murderers and other heinous criminals. Under Secretary Noem, these precious victims will not be forgotten, and we will fight for justice.”