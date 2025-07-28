California Business Journal Praises J.J. Hebert as the "Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025"

J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media

J.J. Hebert, CEO of MindStir Media, named "Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025" by California Business Journal for his innovation in publishing and beyond.

This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work we’re doing at MindStir Media to support authors and challenge the traditional publishing model.”
— J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Business Journal has recognized J.J. Hebert, CEO and founder of MindStir Media, as the "Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025." This accolade highlights Hebert’s innovative leadership in the publishing industry and his commitment to empowering authors.

Since founding MindStir Media in 2009 with just $700, California Business Journal noted, Hebert has transformed the company into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. MindStir Media has redefined self-publishing by offering authors the ability to retain their rights, earn high royalties, and access expert publishing and marketing services. The company’s success has been recognized with numerous awards and endorsements, including being named the “top hybrid publisher in America” by Hollywood Life.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work we’re doing at MindStir Media to support authors and challenge the traditional publishing model,” said J.J. Hebert. “I’m honored to be named Entrepreneur to Watch and look forward to continuing to innovate in this space.”

In addition to his publishing achievements, Hebert is a bestselling author and a thought leader featured in outlets like Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and USA Today. His influence extends to social media, where he shares insights and inspiration with a global audience.

California Business Journal added that Hebert is also expanding his creative reach into the entertainment industry. In collaboration with actor-producer Jesse Metcalfe, he is developing a film adaptation of his novel, The Backwards K, further showcasing his versatility and vision.

The journal praised Hebert’s impact, calling him “an example for authors and entrepreneurs” and highlighting his ability to inspire and lead in multiple industries.

About J.J. Hebert:
J.J. Hebert is an award-winning CEO and USA Today bestselling author of 6 books. He is widely considered a leading expert in self-publishing and book marketing, having helped publish and promote thousands of books. His business partners include Mariel Hemingway and Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington.

Michelle VanSledright
MindStir Media LLC
+1 800-767-0531
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Business Journal Praises J.J. Hebert as the "Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michelle VanSledright
MindStir Media LLC
+1 800-767-0531
Company/Organization
MindStir Media LLC
1 New Hampshire Ave, Suite 125
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 03801
United States
+1 800-767-0531
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MindStir Media is considered the "leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services" by a contributor at USA Today. Since MindStir's inception in 2009, the company has published over 1,000 books. MindStir has garnered over 100 industry and literary awards as well. To learn more about publishing and marketing a book with MindStir Media, go to mindstirmedia.com.

mindstirmedia.com

More From This Author
California Business Journal Praises J.J. Hebert as the "Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025"
Romance Novel 'The Last Bridesmaid' Delivers Heartfelt Humor, Love Triangles, and a Quest for Mr. Right
New Book Warns of Democracy in Crisis and a Path to Economic Recovery
View All Stories From This Author