California Business Journal Praises J.J. Hebert as the "Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025"

J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media

J.J. Hebert, CEO of MindStir Media, named "Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025" by California Business Journal for his innovation in publishing and beyond.

This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work we’re doing at MindStir Media to support authors and challenge the traditional publishing model.” — J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Business Journal has recognized J.J. Hebert, CEO and founder of MindStir Media , as the " Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025 ." This accolade highlights Hebert’s innovative leadership in the publishing industry and his commitment to empowering authors.Since founding MindStir Media in 2009 with just $700, California Business Journal noted, Hebert has transformed the company into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. MindStir Media has redefined self-publishing by offering authors the ability to retain their rights, earn high royalties, and access expert publishing and marketing services. The company’s success has been recognized with numerous awards and endorsements, including being named the “top hybrid publisher in America” by Hollywood Life.“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work we’re doing at MindStir Media to support authors and challenge the traditional publishing model,” said J.J. Hebert. “I’m honored to be named Entrepreneur to Watch and look forward to continuing to innovate in this space.”In addition to his publishing achievements, Hebert is a bestselling author and a thought leader featured in outlets like Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and USA Today. His influence extends to social media, where he shares insights and inspiration with a global audience.California Business Journal added that Hebert is also expanding his creative reach into the entertainment industry. In collaboration with actor-producer Jesse Metcalfe, he is developing a film adaptation of his novel, The Backwards K , further showcasing his versatility and vision.The journal praised Hebert’s impact, calling him “an example for authors and entrepreneurs” and highlighting his ability to inspire and lead in multiple industries.About J.J. Hebert:J.J. Hebert is an award-winning CEO and USA Today bestselling author of 6 books. He is widely considered a leading expert in self-publishing and book marketing, having helped publish and promote thousands of books. His business partners include Mariel Hemingway and Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.