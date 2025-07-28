In-Depth Analysis Of The Blockchain Supply Chain Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2034

Blockchain Supply Chain Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Blockchain Supply Chain Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The blockchain supply chain market size has marked significant growth in the recent past. The market propelled from $2.04 billion in 2024 to an impressive $3.27 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 60.1%. This marked growth during the historic period can be attributed to a rise in counterfeit products, expanding adoption in the automotive industry, increased use of blockchain for inventory management, emerging prominence of blockchain in logistics, and a growing demand for resilient supply chains.

What Does The Growth Trajectory Of The Blockchain Supply Chain Market Look Like By 2029?

Poised for exponential evolution, the blockchain supply chain market size is forecasted to burgeon to $21.29 billion in 2029 growing at a swift compound annual growth rate CAGR of 59.8%. This spectacular growth expected during the forecast period can be linked to focus on sustainable and ethical sourcing, increased emphasis on risk management, need to scale down operational costs, demand for real-time progeny of supply chain activities, improved supplier relationship management, and more. The period promises some major trends including a paradigm shift towards decentralized supply chain models, anti-counterfeiting solutions, integration of AI with blockchain technology, utilisation of digital twins, and innovations in blockchain security.

How Are Cyber-Attacks Pushing The Blockchain Supply Chain Market Forward?

The unsettling rise in instances of cyber-attacks is set to propel the growth of the blockchain supply chain market. These attacks, aimed at intentionally compromising digital systems to steal, modify, or destruct data, have become a serious threat to organizational security. Predominantly, these are attributed to vulnerabilities in digital systems, inadequate security measures, and human error, often leveraged by malicious actors aiming for unauthorized access or disruption. Blockchain technology offers a decentralized and unalterable ledger which fortifies supply chain security against such cyber-attacks, ensuring all transactions are securely recorded and are resistant to manipulation.

Who Are The Major Players Defining The Growth Of The Blockchain Supply Chain Market?

Major companies like Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Infosys Limited, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Wipro Limited, TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain, Chronicled Inc., Guardtime, Omnichain Inc., Auxesis Group, SyncFab Co., Provenance are operating in the blockchain supply chain market.

How Are Innovations Shaping The Blockchain Supply Chain Market?

In a bid to get a competitive edge, major companies engaged in the blockchain supply chain market are working on era-defining technologies like hyperledger that promise to enhance supply chain management transparency, security, and efficiency. Hyperledger, an open-source blockchain framework, is purposely designed to support the development of enterprise-grade blockchain applications offering a flexible, modular infrastructure for secure and transparent transactions.

How Is The Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmented?

The blockchain supply chain market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Component: Services, Platform

2 By Application: Payment And Settlement, Product Traceability, Counterfeit Detection, Smart Contracts, Risk And Compliance Management, Other Applications

3 By Industry Vertical: Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Logistics, Oil And Gas, Other Industry Verticals

In Addition, Subsegments Include:

1 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Education Services

2 By Platform: Blockchain-as-a-Service BaaS, Supply Chain Management Platforms, Smart Contract Platforms, Distributed Ledger Technology DLT Solutions

What Are The Regional Insights In The Blockchain Supply Chain Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the blockchain supply chain market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, this market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

