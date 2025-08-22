Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Market Projected to Reach $33.48 Billion with 7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Market Through 2025?

The market for non-hormonal contraceptives has displayed robust expansion in the past years. The market value is projected to rise from $23.73 billion in 2024 to $25.47 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This spurt during the earlier period can be credited to escalated engagement with women's health initiatives, enhanced access to over-the-counter non-hormonal contraceptive alternatives, increased emphasis on the development of male contraceptive products, ascending demand for contraception based on fertility awareness, and an amplified count of product validations and introductions in the non-hormonal sector.

The market for non-hormonal contraceptives is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with projections indicating a rise to $33.48 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth within the prediction period include a heightened demand for birth control options that do not rely on hormones, increased awareness of the possible side effects linked to hormonal contraceptives, a growing inclination towards natural and chemical-free contraceptive methods, a rising incidence of sexually transmitted diseases, and a growing emphasis on reproductive health among women. In terms of trends expected in this forecast period, we anticipate improvements in biomaterials used for non-hormonal contraceptive devices, technological innovation in the design of barrier contraceptives, the addition of smart tracking features to fertility-awareness methods, progress in the development of contraceptive gels and films that don't use drugs, along with technological advancements facilitating self-administration of contraceptive devices.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Market?

The escalation in the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is projected to fuel the expansion of the non-hormonal contraceptives market. STDs are infections primarily contracted through sexual contact, brought about by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. The upsurge in these diseases can be largely associated with decreased condom use, the lack of which increases the infection risk during unprotected sex. Non-hormonal contraceptives, such as male and female condoms, aid in impeding the transmission of STDs as they act as a physical barrier restraining bodily fluid exchange during sexual intercourse. For example, a report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), an American state health agency, in April 2025, highlighted an increase in the percentage of HIV cases among men aged 35 to 39. They reported a rise from 10% in 2023 to 17% in 2024. Consequently, the escalating incidence of sexually transmitted diseases is propelling the non-hormonal contraceptives market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Market?

Major players in the Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bayer AG.

• Church & Dwight Co.

• Mankind Pharma Limited

• Okamoto Industries

• CooperSurgical Inc.

• PSI India Pvt Ltd.

• Karex Berhad

• Natural Cycles Nordic AB

• Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

• PREGNA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Market In The Future?

Focusing on the creation of innovative solutions such as preloaded intrauterine device delivery systems, major corporations in the non-hormonal contraceptives market are simplifying insertion procedures, boosting user convenience, and improving clinical performance. A preloaded intrauterine device (IUD) delivery system combines the preloaded IUD and inserter in a ready-to-use device that is specially designed for a more straightforward insertion process, minimizing setup time, and minimizing the risk of errors and contamination. For example, a US-based medical and fertility firm, CooperSurgical Inc., launched the Paragard Single-Handed Inserter in September 2024. The new product aims to improve insertion efficiency and patient comfort during placements of non-hormonal preloaded intrauterine devices. It offers a hormone-free solution that is over 99% effective and offers long-term contraceptive protection for up to 10 years by preventing sperm from reaching the egg. Its advantages include immediate and reversible contraception, hormone-free suitability, and requires little maintenance after insertion.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Market

The non-hormonal contraceptives market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Devices, Sterilization, Other Product Types

2) By Mechanism Of Action: Antagonist, Agonist, Inhibitor, Modulator

3) By Route of Administration: Intramuscular, Intravaginal, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal, Other Route Of Administrations

4) By Purpose Of Therapy: Treatment Of Disease, Management Of Symptoms

5) By Target Indication: Bacterial Vaginosis, Contraception, Endometriosis, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Uterine Fibroids, Vaginitis, Other Target Indications

Subsegments:

1) By Devices: Surgical Instruments, Ligation Clips, Tubal Rings

2) By Sterilization: Permanent Sterilization, Reversible Sterilization, Mechanical Sterilization Devices

3) By Other Product Types: Non-Surgical Barrier Devices, Implantable Plugs, Intrauterine Permanent Devices

Global Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Market - Regional Insights

In the Non-Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position as the biggest market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes data for various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

