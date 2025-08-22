Saliva Test Device Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Saliva Test Device Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the saliva test device has witnessed significant growth in the recent past. The market is predicted to amplify from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.16 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This upward trend during the historical period can be credited to an increase in research and development investments, widening usage in disease diagnosis, a hike in usage in forensic and research fields, growing user inclination towards home-based testing, and escalating demand for multiplex testing platforms.

The market size for saliva test devices is predicted to exhibit robust growth over the next several years, reaching $1.65 billion by 2029 at a 9.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth during the projected period can be credited to the surging demand for non-invasive examinations, the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, increased emphasis on tailored medical treatments, a growing preference for point-of-care testing, and the expansion of remote testing and telemedicine operations. Factors that are anticipated to trend during this period are the improvements in biosensor technology, the creation of microfluidic devices, integration with smartphone-based diagnostic tools, the incorporation of technology in at-home testing kits, and the evolution of AI-driven saliva analysis platforms.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Saliva Test Device Market?

The growth of the saliva test device market is anticipated to be driven by the rising occurrence of infectious diseases. These are maladies induced by harmful microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, which can be transferred directly or indirectly among individuals. Factors such as increased travel contributing to the swift cross-border spread of pathogens are leading to a higher prevalence of these diseases. Saliva test devices, ideal for home-based and point-of-care testing, enable detection of infectious diseases through a non-invasive and straightforward method of collecting samples. They minimize diagnostic time giving prompt and precise outcomes, enhancing early identification and control of diseases. As per the UK Health Security Agency, a government body in the UK, it was noted that the count of tuberculosis cases (a contagious bacterial illness mainly impacting the lungs) in England elevated to 4,850 in 2023 from 4,380 in 2022, marking a 10.7% escalation. Hence, the ascending frequency of infectious diseases is bolstering the expansion of the saliva test device market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Saliva Test Device Market?

Major players in the Saliva Test Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• AncestryDNA

• Neogen Corporation

• OraSure Technologies Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Saliva Test Device Industry?

Leading corporations in the saliva test device market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions like incorporating artificial intelligence into saliva-based tests. This integration aims to boost diagnostic precision, allow real-time evaluation, and enhance user satisfaction. The incorporation of artificial intelligence in saliva-based tests denotes employing AI algorithms for analyzing test data, identifying patterns, and delivering quicker and more precise diagnostic results. For example, Ovulio Corp., a fertility firm based in the US, introduced a saliva-based AI fertility tracker in July 2024. The tracker provides women an easy, non-invasive method to supervise ovulation and hormone trends by analyzing saliva samples with artificial intelligence. The ultimate goal is to provide users with accurate, real-time fertility data for family planning and reproductive health upkeep.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Saliva Test Device Market Segments

The saliva test device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: 5-Panel Saliva Test Kits, 6-Panel Saliva Test Kits, 10-Panel Saliva Test Kits, 12-Panel Saliva Test Kits, Other Types

2) By Sample Type: Saliva, Blood, Urine

3) By Technology: Immunoassay, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Microarray

4) By Application: Workplace Testing, Criminal Justice Testing, Disease Testing

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By 5-Panel Saliva Test Kits: Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cocaine, Opiates

2) By 6-Panel Saliva Test Kits: Amphetamines, Phencyclidine, Benzodiazepines

3) By 10-Panel Saliva Test Kits: Barbiturates, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, Methadone

4) By 12-Panel Saliva Test Kits: Oxycodone, Synthetic Cannabinoids, Fentanyl Or Tramadol

5) By Other Types: Custom Panel Kits, Alcohol Detection Kits, Single-Drug Test Kits

Which Regions Are Dominating The Saliva Test Device Market Landscape?

In the Saliva Test Device Global Market Report 2025, North America was the main region for the year 2024. Predictions indicate rapid growth for the Asia-Pacific region moving forward. The report encompasses a broad range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

