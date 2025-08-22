Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

Recently, the market size for oral sleep apnea devices has seen considerable expansion. Predictions suggest it will increase from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The historical growth can be tied to heightened consciousness regarding sleep disorders, a surge in cases of obstructive sleep apnea, a developing inclination towards noninvasive treatments, the spread of sleep clinics and diagnostic centers, as well as renewed interest in oral appliances as an alternative to continuous positive airway pressure machines.

In the coming years, the market size of oral sleep apnea devices is anticipated to experience speedy growth, scaling up to $2.32 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth during the predicted period can be credited to the increasing demand for sleep apnea remedies for home use, a heightened focus on personalized oral equipment, a growing elderly population suffering from sleep-related problems, extension of dental sleep medical practices, and an escalating healthcare spending in developing economies. Some significant trends projected during this period are the progress in digital dental scanning technologies, exploration and innovation in the design of oral apparatus, the incorporation of smart sensors into oral devices, incessant innovation in robust, lightweight materials, and the advent of 3D-printed tailored oral devices.

What Are The Factors Driving The Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

The escalating occurrence of sleep disorders is predicted to boost the expansion of the oral sleep apnea devices market in the future. Sleep disorders are health issues that interfere with a person's standard sleep patterns, impacting the quality, timing, or length of sleep. The rising occurrence of these sleep disorders can be co-related to increasing stress levels which can interrupt the usual sleep patterns, leading to challenges in falling asleep and inadequate overall rest. Oral sleep apnea devices aid in managing sleep disorders by ensuring the airway stays open during sleep, minimizing breathing disturbances, and enhancing overall sleep quality. For example, in December 2023, SleepFoundation, a US-based company specializing in sleep health information, stated that 37% of American adults reported that their sleep quality had deteriorated in 2023 compared to the previous year. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of sleep disorders is fueling growth in the oral sleep apnea devices market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

Major players in the Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ResMed Inc.

• James R. Glidewell Dental Ceramics Inc.

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

• SomnoMed Limited

• ProSomnus Sleep Technologies Inc.

• DynaFlex

• Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

• Signifier Medical Technologies Ltd.

• Myerson LLC

• Panthera Dental Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Sector?

Leading corporations within the oral sleep apnea devices market are concentrating their efforts on developing portable and flexible tools like changeable nylon connectors, which permit precise adjustments to the mandible. These developments aim to deliver customizable and efficacious treatment options to patients. These adjustable connectors, which can be altered as required, ensure a tailored adjustment of the patient's lower jaw for tailored treatment solutions. James R. Glidewell Dental Ceramics, Inc., a US dental laboratory and tech firm, introduced a product known as the Silent Nite 3D Sleep Appliance in May 2024. This is a digitally crafted, 3D-printed device facilitating mandibular advancements for the management of mild to severe snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. The device is particularly notable for its changeable nylon connectors, which permit precise alterations to the mandible at intervals of 0.5 mm. This results in superior comfort levels and highly personalized treatment. Furthermore, the scalloped edge design of the device improves its retention while minimizing gum contact, thereby enhancing overall comfort.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Market Share?

The oral sleep apnea devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Mandibular Advancement Devices, Tongue-Retaining Devices, Rapid Maxillary Expansion, Mouth Guards

2) By Indication: Mild Sleep Apnea, Moderate Sleep Apnea, Severe Sleep Apnea

3) By Distribution Channel: Brick And Mortar, E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacies

4) By End-Use: Homecare Settings, Sleep Laboratories And Hospitals, Dental Clinic

Subsegments:

1) By Mandibular Advancement Devices: Custom-Fitted Mandibular Advancement Devices, Prefabricated Or Boil-And-Bite Mandibular Devices, Adjustable Mandibular Advancement Devices, Fixed-Position Mandibular Advancement Devices

2) By Tongue-Retaining Devices: Silicone Tongue Stabilizing Devices, Thermoplastic Tongue-Retaining Devices, Custom-Molded Tongue-Retaining Devices

3) By Rapid Maxillary Expansion Devices: Fixed Palatal Expanders, Removable Palatal Expanders, Implant-Supported Expanders

4) By Mouth Guards: Night Guards For Snoring, Soft Mouth Guards, Dual-Laminate Mouth Guards, Custom Dental Sleep Guards

What Are The Regional Trends In The Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

In the Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for the year 2024. However, the anticipated fastest-growing region in the upcoming period is Asia-Pacific. The report explores several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

