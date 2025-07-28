Automotive Glass Replacement Global Market Set to Reach $40.7 Billion by 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Glass Replacement Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is Driving The Automotive Glass Replacement Market Growth?

The size of the global automotive glass replacement market has noticeably surged in the last few years. Projections indicate a rise from $36.89 billion in 2024 to $40.7 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. The boom in the historic period can be credibly linked to the shifting vehicle ownership trends, aging fleet, increased instances of accidents and collisions, environmental factors and weather conditions, insurance coverage and claims, as well as stringent safety regulations and compliance.

How Is The Automotive Glass Replacement Market Expected To Perform In The Next Few Years?

The automotive glass replacement market is projected to continue its robust growth trajectory in the coming years. It is estimated to burgeon to $58.51 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. The growth during the forecast period is anticipated to be driven by advancements in driver assistance systems ADAS, developments in glass materials technology, rapid urbanization, rising traffic density, focus on vehicle aesthetics and customization, and escalating emphasis on safety and security. Key trends over the forecast period are expected to hinge around enhanced safety standards, innovation in glass coating technologies, integration of advanced materials, digitalization in customer service and appointment scheduling, and the proliferation of electric and autonomous vehicles.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers For The Automotive Glass Replacement Market?

A major growth propulsion for the automotive glass replacement market comes in the form of increased automotive production, a reference to the process of mass manufacturing identical models for sale to the public. The logic is simple, as the production of vehicles surges, so does the need for automotive glass production and its replacement due to wear and tear, safety regulations, among other factors.

Who Are The Noteworthy Players In The Automotive Glass Replacement Market?

Major industry players shaping the landscape of the automotive glass replacement market include AGC Inc., Corning Incorporated, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries LLC, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Magna International Inc., PGW Auto Glass LLC, Olimpia Auto Glass Inc., Shatterprufe Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., Kaycan Ltd., Webasto Group, Bent Glass Design Inc., Gerber Glass & Trim Co., Safelite Inc., S.I. Howard Glass Co. Inc., SecurGlass LLC, Swift Glass Company Inc., The Pink Plumber

What Are The Key Trends Impacting The Automotive Glass Replacement Market?

A current trend dominating the automotive glass replacement market is a greater emphasis on strategic partnerships by major companies to enhance their distribution contracts and secure a competitive edge in the market. These strategic partnerships allow businesses to expand their service offerings, extend their market reach, and enhance customer satisfaction. Collaborations of this nature enable companies to capitalize on the strengths of their partners and generate mutually beneficial synergies.

How Is The Automotive Glass Replacement Market Segmented?

The automotive glass replacement market report segments the market as follows:

1 By Product: Tempered, Laminated

2 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Heavy Commercial

3 By Application: Windscreen, Backlite, Sidelite, Sunroof, Other Applications

4 By End Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, After market Replacement ARG

Key sub-segments include:

1 By Tempered: Side Windows, Rear Windows, Sunroofs

2 By Laminated: Windshields, Front Side Windows, Rear Windshields

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Automotive Glass Replacement Market?

In terms of regional markets, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest player in the automotive glass replacement market in 2024. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing region in the course of the forecast period. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

