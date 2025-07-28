Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – July 28 – August 1, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 28
11:00 a.m. Downtown Vernal revitalization tour
Location: Cobble Rock Park, Vernal, UT
1:15 p.m. Tour of Utah small business Bell-Mont Meats
Location: Bell-Mont Meats, Vernal, UT
2:15 p.m. Meet with individuals in oil, gas, and mining industry
Location: Vernal, UT
4:00 p.m. Present Utah Treasure award honoring Ann Stewart
Location: Vernal, UT
Tuesday, July 29
8:30 a.m. Visit with McConkie family and see petroglyphs
Location: McConkie Ranch, Vernal, UT
9:45 a.m. Meet with local state employees
Location: Remember the Maine Park, Vernal, UT 84078
11:15 a.m. Visit Skinwalker Ranch
Location: Fort Duchesne, UT
Wednesday, July 30
9:00 a.m. Meeting with Michelle McConkie, Director of Trust Lands
Location: Virtual
9:45 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office General Counsel
Location: Virtual
10:45 a.m. Meeting with federal delegation
Location: Virtual
12:30 p.m. Speak at Korn Ferry Golf Tournament
Location: Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, UT
Thursday, July 31
7:30 a.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Salt Lake City
9:00 a.m. Speak at BNSF Railway Expansion event
Location: 5700 West North Temple Frontage Road, Salt Lake City
Media Access
12:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit
Location: Utah Valley University, Orem, UT
Media Access
2:30 p.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Executive Director of Utah’s Department of Commerce
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meeting with 2025 Western States 100 Champion Caleb Olsen
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Call with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum
Location: Virtual
8:30 p.m. Duck banding with Joel Ferry, Executive Director of Utah Department of Natural Resources
Location: Farmington, UT
Friday, Aug. 1
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 28 – August 1, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 28
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 29
9:30 a.m. Meet with White House officials and Secretaries of State
Location: 1650 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Wednesday, July 30
10:00 a.m. Meet with Representative Karianne Lisonbee
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:45 a.m. Meet with Federal Delegation
Location: Virtual
1:45 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Lethality Assessment Protocol Discussion
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, July 31
12:00 p.m. Attend Utah Native American Summit
Location: 800 W University Pkwy, Orem
Friday, Aug. 1
8:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit
Location: 800 W University Pkwy, Orem
9:00 a.m. Present Youth Awards at Native American Summit
Location: 800 W University Pkwy, Orem
6:30 p.m. Attend Payson Salmon Supper
Location: 300 S Main St, Payson
