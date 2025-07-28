Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – July 28 – August 1, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 28

11:00 a.m. Downtown Vernal revitalization tour

Location: Cobble Rock Park, Vernal, UT

1:15 p.m. Tour of Utah small business Bell-Mont Meats

Location: Bell-Mont Meats, Vernal, UT

2:15 p.m. Meet with individuals in oil, gas, and mining industry

Location: Vernal, UT

4:00 p.m. Present Utah Treasure award honoring Ann Stewart

Location: Vernal, UT

Tuesday, July 29

8:30 a.m. Visit with McConkie family and see petroglyphs

Location: McConkie Ranch, Vernal, UT

9:45 a.m. Meet with local state employees

Location: Remember the Maine Park, Vernal, UT 84078

11:15 a.m. Visit Skinwalker Ranch

Location: Fort Duchesne, UT

Wednesday, July 30

9:00 a.m. Meeting with Michelle McConkie, Director of Trust Lands

Location: Virtual

9:45 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office General Counsel

Location: Virtual

10:45 a.m. Meeting with federal delegation

Location: Virtual

12:30 p.m. Speak at Korn Ferry Golf Tournament

Location: Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, UT

Thursday, July 31

7:30 a.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Salt Lake City

9:00 a.m. Speak at BNSF Railway Expansion event

Location: 5700 West North Temple Frontage Road, Salt Lake City

Media Access

12:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit

Location: Utah Valley University, Orem, UT

Media Access

2:30 p.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Executive Director of Utah’s Department of Commerce

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meeting with 2025 Western States 100 Champion Caleb Olsen

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Call with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum

Location: Virtual

8:30 p.m. Duck banding with Joel Ferry, Executive Director of Utah Department of Natural Resources

Location: Farmington, UT

Friday, Aug. 1

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 28 – August 1, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 28

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 29

9:30 a.m. Meet with White House officials and Secretaries of State

Location: 1650 17th St NW, Washington, DC

Wednesday, July 30

10:00 a.m. Meet with Representative Karianne Lisonbee

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:45 a.m. Meet with Federal Delegation

Location: Virtual

1:45 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Lethality Assessment Protocol Discussion

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, July 31

12:00 p.m. Attend Utah Native American Summit

Location: 800 W University Pkwy, Orem

Friday, Aug. 1

8:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit

Location: 800 W University Pkwy, Orem

9:00 a.m. Present Youth Awards at Native American Summit

Location: 800 W University Pkwy, Orem

6:30 p.m. Attend Payson Salmon Supper

Location: 300 S Main St, Payson

